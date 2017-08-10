All nonprofits need a strong working knowledge of WIOA in order to compete for grants and funding today.

CD Publications, a division of audio conference and corporate education leader ProEdTech, will host the live webinar “Using the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to Get the Funding You Need” with nationally recognized grants expert Frank Klimko on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. This session will analyze the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and sharpen the skills that nonprofits across many industries and sectors can use to compete effectively for grant funding authorized through this key employment, education and training law.

The first update to the nation's employment system since the late 1990s, the WIOA requires the states to support sector training, and it makes sweeping changes to the way the 26 federal grant-making agencies give out money. All types of nonprofits need a strong working knowledge of WIOA in order to compete for grants and funding today.

This webinar by Frank Klimko provides updates on the latest trending practices for securing a grant. Frank will address how the WIOA works, and attendees will learn how to take advantage of its requirements and build the right partnerships while doing so.

This event will help nonprofits and philanthropic organizations, educators and schools, state agencies, and other community and public service groups understand:



The impact of the WIOA on federal and state workforce and employment funding

The impact of the WIOA on federal and state adult literacy and education funding

Updates on YouthBuild grants

Changes at the local one-stop employment centers

Outside-the-box opportunities that address employment and literacy issues

Details on the role of supportive services in WIOA-backed programs

Current status of fiscal year 2017 federal workforce funding

How to build the right partnerships

For more information, and to register, visit https://www.cdpublications.com/webinar/using-workforce-innovation-and-opportunity-act-get-funding.html.

About ProEdTech

ProEdTech is a leading source of knowledge and training for professionals in over 15 industries, serving individuals, businesses and their employees around the globe. It offers webinars, online conferences, seminars, boot camps, books, DVDs, white papers, industry reports and other learning tools from industry experts and insiders who provide a fresh perspective on key issues, trends and regulations in order to simplify governance, risk and compliance (GRC) for enterprises and industry professionals.

ProEdTech’s CD Publications unit focuses on the latest in funding opportunities from the public and the private sector to help nonprofits across industries and sectors in their grant-seeking journey. Providing access to over 3 million grants, 38,000 foundations, and 350,000 recipients, CD Publications offers grant writers and other professionals the tools they need to make their proposals stand out, including newsletters, handbooks, webinars and other resources.

AudioEducator webinars offer updates, regulatory knowledge and information on the latest news in various medical specialties, as well as coding and billing updates, and analysis of regulations that affect ambulatory surgical centers, home health, long term care and hospice facilities, hospitals and healthcare systems, health insurers and physician practices. Webinars are also offered through AudioSolutionz in the technology, human resources, construction and housing, ICT and telecom, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and retail, safety and security, transportation, energy and environment, education, trade, and chemicals industries. ProEdTech’s Eli Financial platform offers tax and banking professionals, focusing on providing high-quality online training products customized for U.S. lenders and tax practitioners that include the latest updates from the IRS, CFPB and other regulatory authorities. Lawyers across the United States depend on Eli CLE for top quality online continuing legal education (CLE) programs, which can be completed for MCLE credits.

ProEdTech regularly provides professionals the opportunity to get answers to their most complex questions directly from experts, without having to attend costly live conferences. For more, visit: http://proedtech.com/.