By integrating loyalty app with the world’s leading POS systems, such as Micros, NetSuite, Brink POS, Info Genesis and Heatland Dinerware and more, NextBee accelerates customer loyalty and keeps customers coming back for more.

NextBee, the leading loyalty solution developer in the U.S., has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. It has now made it easier for retail stores to reward their customers every time they make a purchase. By integrating loyalty app with the world’s leading POS systems, such as Micros, NetSuite, Brink POS, Info Genesis and Heatland Dinerware and more, NextBee accelerates customer loyalty and keeps customers coming back for more.

NextBee can seamlessly integrate with their systems to track all purchase transactions and create a seamless redemption experience. Weather clients want to fulfill in-house rewards and discounts and gift cards or level NextBee partnership to fulfil third party incentives such as; third party merchant gift cards, physical items through Amazon integration, and even allow customers to donate their points to a charity of their choice! NextBee does not charge a fee for fulfilling rewards so retailers get the utmost flexibility when selecting the rewards that are most motivating for their specific audience and a financial fit for their budget.

User can easily opt-in to the loyalty program as they receive a simple message after completing a transaction at the POS. With NextBee’s ability to embed a multi-level rewards structure with loyalty app, stores can easily motivate their customers to purchase more and move up the spent bands. Flexible rule configurator does an excellent job of allowing retail stores to assign separate rewards and incentives for each type of membership tier. Customers can get special promotional credits and even can share their positive experiences on social media. All configuration options will be available through NextBee’s intuitive admin controls.

“Things have changed a lot lately. More people use their mobile phones than laptops and PCs. We knew it won’t be long before mobile apps would become major source of sales for businesses with an online presence. We, therefore, started working on integrating our loyalty app with some of the best POS so retail stores and restaurants could both engage and motivate customers to make frequent purchases. And our loyalty app integration with leading POS systems has worked really well for small, medium and big stores,” says Ashish Mohole, the founder of NextBee.

NextBee realizes the fact that customer retention is equally, if not more, valuable than customer acquisition. With its suite of loyalty boosting features that keep customers engaged and motivated, it inspires customers to take action and drives more activity.

NextBee also adds Push Notification feature to mobile apps so retailers can instantly send targeted offers, coupons, sweepstakes and contest notifications to users’ mobile phones to encourage user activity and engage quickly with customers. Upon transaction, users receive promotional credits on mobile and can instantly redeem them at the POS on their next purchase. The loyalty app can even seamlessly onboard customers and reward them with bonus points upon sign up.

Retailers receive deep analytics to measure success, analyze and consistently optimize the program through NextBee Administrative Dashboard. In addition to a large list of standard reports, they can further qualify and segment their customer to determine segments based of purchasing habits, active and inactive customers, influencers, level of engagement and much more.

NextBee is a cloud-based software provider focusing on lead acquisition and customer engagement programs. NextBee seeks to build an army of loyal customers who actively engage clients’ brands with excitement and passion. NextBee provides proven value and solutions that work, resulting in customer engagement that drives sales. The media company promotes easy analysis of exactly which customers, rewards, and types of activities are most likely to determine success. Their efforts have allowed partners to optimize spending and benefit from the maximum ROI. NextBee creates and rewards excellence, always.