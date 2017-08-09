The Storage Business Owners Alliance, LLC. (“SBOA”) (http://www.TheSBOA.com), the premiere buying group for self-storage owners and operators nationwide, announced today that it has teamed with VaultDrop as a Preferred Vendor Partner for cloud storage.

“VaultDrop created an innovative opportunity for self-storage owners and operators to justify an increase in rental rates by offering this product to tenants.” Ian Burnstein, President and Co-Founder of the SBOA, stated. “This is a great response to an increasing demand for digital storage and the value-add potential for self-storage businesses is substantial.” Burnstein added.

VaultDrop provides unlimited virtual storage for digital files as an ancillary offering for self-storage tenants. The service integrates with management software and users are able to download, upload and share files. When vacating the unit, tenants can elect to retain VaultDrop services for a monthly fee in which a portion is allocated to the self-storage business as a residual dividend.

About The SBOA

The SBOA features pre-negotiated discounts with more than 30 industry-leading vendors for the benefit of its 6,000+ member-facilities within the self-storage industry. To sign up for the SBOA or to learn more about these affiliate programs, visit the SBOA website, http://www.TheSBOA.com or contact Alison DeJaeger at 248-473-3755 or Alison(at)TheSBOA(dot)com.

About VaultDrop

Vault Drop is built and run by a founding team with diverse professional backgrounds in data privacy, security and consumer protection as well as secure file storage and collaboration. VaultDrop has integrated the Private.me patented, dispersed data storage technology to develop and bring to market the highest level of security in a file storage and collaboration solution. To learn more, visit the VaultDrop website, http://VaultDrop.com/Self-Storage/Customer-Ammenity/ or contact [sales](at)[vaultdrop](dot)com.