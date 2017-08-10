With the ever-increasing emphasis being placed on renewable sources of energy, and climate change, an upcoming segment of the Rob Lowe-hosted “Success Files” show will place a spotlight on hydroelectric power, its sustainability, prevalence throughout history, and comparison with other forms of energy creation.

Electricity is generated in various ways, including solar fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and the hydroelectricity power. However, due to the rapid depletion of the fossil fuels, and the potential health hazards and environmental repercussions associated with the these options, many countries are now re-emphasizing hydroelectric power. In the US alone, hydroelectricity and biomass account for than 7% of the energy sources. Globally, hydropower is the largest producer of renewable source, accounting for approximately 22% of the renewable sources and supplying a seventh of the globe with power. The basic concept behind the power hydropower generation is that the hydro-generators use the running water to turn their blades and generate power. Unlike fossil fuel energy, hydroelectric power is a consistently green source of electricity.

