Finalist: Barbie Vandenheuvel

Nationwide extended warranty leader Protect My Car proudly announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Barbie Vandenheuvel, has been named as one of 52 finalists for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2017 "BusinessWoman of the Year" award.

The award, which garners hundreds of nominations each year, recognizes and celebrates the top women executives in the Tampa Bay Area and focuses on accomplishments in the boardroom, across the business and in the community. The winner will be announced at a special ceremony on the evening of August 11, 2017 at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach.

Protect My Car’s President, Joseph Rubino, commented: “Barbie is a skilled senior leader with demonstrated expertise in all areas necessary for success, including customer service management, quality management, process design, continuous improvement initiatives, HR management, sales, retention, customer service, collections and workforce management.”

Rubino further stated: “Barbie has also been an invaluable mentor to many members of our leadership team, including me. We congratulate her on being named a Finalist for the coveted TBBJ "BusinessWoman of the Year award". Her recognition as an inspiring visionary and top achiever is richly deserved, and we will all be cheering for her on August 11!”

