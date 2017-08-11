MXD Group Transforms Customer Service with Salesforce

MXD is committed to delivering the most delightful experience at every customer interaction.

MXD Group successfully deployed Salesforce Service Cloud, the world’s #1 customer service platform, extending integrated capabilities to the company’s field operations, account management, and Delivery Service Center (DSC) teams, which include customer service, scheduling, and network carrier operations. The roll-out also marked the launch of new portals for each of MXD Group’s clients to be able to view and interact with real-time customer service information and cases.

The successful roll-out was the result of more than six months of planning and development involving all customer-facing departments at the New Albany, OH based firm, and encompassed client interaction, feedback, and training.

MXD Group provides premium home delivery services for major retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the furniture, mattress, appliance, home fitness, electronics, and medical equipment markets.

Recognizing the growing need for extended visibility, faster resolution, and additional business insight, MXD Group believes the use of Salesforce Service Cloud, which has been recognized by Gartner as a 2017 Leader in the Customer Engagement Center Magic Quadrant, provides just such capabilities to its business, and that of its customers.

“MXD is committed to delivering the most delightful experience at every customer interaction. As part of this focus, we believe a robust customer engagement center solution, as an outgrowth of our existing CRM, will help us improve operational and service excellence by increasing efficiencies which will drive revenue growth and empower the internal and external customer with better tools and resources,” says Director of Customer Experience, Pati Crowley, MXD Group.

“By offering an omni-channel experience that supports the preference of our client’s customers, and a shared customer community that simplifies and consolidates communication, we are offering a solution that is unparalleled in our space today. We view this as an important step in realization of our goal to be a truly strategic partner with our customers and a game-changer in last mile home delivery,” says Jeff Abeson, Chief Commercial Officer, MXD Group. “It’s a way to directly address the need for velocity of information that the home delivery industry as a whole is experiencing.”

