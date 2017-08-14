It is an honor to be recognized for Travefy’s commitment to innovative software solutions for these amazing Travel Agents to help them win more business, save valuable time, and shine to their clients.

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) selected Travefy Founder and CEO David Chait as one of three finalists for the 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Chait was selected for Travefy, which is a next generation itinerary management and client communication platform for travel professionals. With Travefy, travel agents and other industry professionals can save time and impress clients.

“Travel Agents are a vital part of the travel economy and are a hallmark of the amazing service travellers have come to expect,” notes Chait. “It is an honor to be recognized for Travefy’s commitment to innovative software solutions for these amazing Travel Agents to help them win more business, save valuable time, and shine to their clients. We are grateful to ASTA and the wider community.”

Travefy allows travel professionals, including travel agents, to build dynamic travel quotes and itineraries all in their brand that can be delivered via mobile app, responsive web page, or PDF. Travefy’s dynamic builder helps agent’s shine with intuitive tools to efficiently build trip plans including an integrated worldwide database of millions of points of interest, hotels, restaurants, flights and cruises. Travefy can further boost productivity and personalization through private content and event libraries as well as booking confirmation email import tools. Key third party integrations including Sabre’s ClientBase and Virtuoso amenities among others also allow a seamless flow between an agent’s existing CRMs and suppliers. Additionally, Travefy provides rich communication tools, allowing professionals to provide next-level client service.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was established by the Dan and Gloria Bohan Foundation to “promote entrepreneurship and the entrepreneurial spirit in the travel and hospitality industry.” All three finalists will participate in a “Shark Tank”-style competition at the ASTA Global Convention in San Diego on August 28th with a $10,000 cash prize.

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy builds delightful itinerary management and client collaboration software for travel professionals and companies. Travefy powers over 2,000 paid travel businesses ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel organizations like Travel and Transport and the Gifted Travel Network (GTN).

Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications and has won numerous innovation awards including the Brand USA Marketing Innovation Award at Phocuswright 2015.

For more information please see: https://travefy.com/pro

For press assets please see: https://travefy.com/press.

ABOUT ASTA

ASTA (American Society of Travel Agents) is the leading global advocate for travel agents, the travel industry and the traveling public. ASTA’s members represent 80 percent of all travel sold in the United States through the travel agency distribution channel. Together with hundreds of internationally based members, it is the leading global advocate for travel agents, the travel industry and the traveling public. ASTA’s history of travel industry advocacy traces back to its founding in 1931 when it launched with the mission to facilitate the business of selling travel through effective representation, shared knowledge and the enhancement of professionalism.

ABOUT ASTA GLOBAL CONVENTION

For over 80 years the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) has been hosting premier events with the ASTA Global Convention (AGC) becoming one of the fastest growing annual conferences. Taking place August 27-29, 2017 in San Diego, join hundreds of travel professionals at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina for three days of inspiration. AGC is for all travel professionals looking to learn about the latest trends and advancements in technology directly from the industry’s top leaders. Choose from 19+ unique education sessions, visit 200+ suppliers at the trade show, connect with hundreds of travel professionals and hear insights from 75+ influential industry leaders.

All members of the press wishing to cover the Global Convention should email Erika Richter, erichter(at)asta(dot)org. Subject to approval, registration and all meals associated with the conference are complementary to the working press.