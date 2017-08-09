“Our powerful partnership features an integrated program that provides access to an extraordinary collective of oncology expertise, experience and innovation,” said Jeffrey Le Benger, M.D., chairman and chief executive of Summit Medical Group.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center's clinical partner, is once again ranked the nation’s top hospital for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” survey. Since the survey began in 1990, MD Anderson has been named one of the top two cancer hospitals, and it has ranked first 13 times in the last 16 years.

Summit Medical Group, with locations throughout Northern New Jersey, is one of seven partners in the United States clinically integrated with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center has access to the Houston institution’s world-renowned, evidence-based care guidelines, future clinical trials and leading edge research. MD Anderson’s partnership with Summit Medical Group marks the first time it has partnered with a physician-owned and governed multispecialty group.

“Rooted in our multidisciplinary, patient-centered healthcare model, Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center brings a higher level of care to cancer patients in Northern New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area,” said Jeffrey Le Benger, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Summit Medical Group. “Our powerful partnership features an integrated program that provides access to an extraordinary collective of oncology expertise, experience and innovation.”

Currently, Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center offers leading oncology services covering all aspects of care, from routine screenings, diagnostics, treatment and surgery to survivorship at Summit Medical Group’s flagship location in Berkeley Heights and its Morristown facility. A new state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology Center will open in Berkeley Heights this fall. Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Florham Park facility will open in summer 2018 and will provide the latest advances in cancer care including medical oncology, infusion, diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology.

About Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center

With a special emphasis on continuity of care, the Summit Medical Group MD Anderson Cancer Center was formed in 2016 through a partnership between Summit Medical Group (SMG) and MD Anderson Cancer Center to provide fully integrated, multidisciplinary cancer care for patients in northern New Jersey and the tristate area. An extension of MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, New Jersey, Summit Medical Group MD Anderson is clinically integrated with MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper joined MD Anderson Cancer Network®, a program of MD Anderson Cancer Center, in 2013. Summit Medical Group is one of seven partner members of the network and contributes to MD Anderson’s mission to end cancer. For more information, visit http://www.summitmedicalgroup.com/service/Oncology-Center/.

About MD Anderson Cancer Center

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 47 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first 13 times in the last 16 years.

###