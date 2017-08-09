TPMS Manager main results page When repair shops and insurers see a TPMS sensor with the NSF International registered mark, they can be assured that the system meets federal requirements for functionality and performance testing and for radio frequency devices.

NSF International, an independent global organization with more than 70 years of product testing and certification expertise, has registered its first tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors made by Standard Motor Products, Inc. Through NSF International’s new TPMS registration program, TPMS sensors are tested to federal motor vehicle regulations while working with a vehicle’s on-board systems to warn drivers when a tire is dangerously underinflated.

To earn NSF International registration, Standard Motor Products’ TPMS sensors met the following requirements:



Compliance with FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) 138. Testing is performed on a vehicle for each protocol and for each sensor.

Functionality and performance testing including accurate location reporting, sensor accuracy, low pressure warning repeatability and sensor ID write testing for sensors with COPY ID capabilities.

Compliance with Code of Federal Regulations Title 47 Part 15 “Radio Frequency Devices.”

For meeting these requirements, Standard Motor Products (SMP) can list its registered sensors on NSF International’s website and use the NSF International registered label, providing consumers confidence that the TPMS sensor will work correctly. NSF International registered sensors will also appear in Tiremetrix’s TPMS Manager® providing shops with the information they need to service vehicles equipped with TPMS and identify high-quality sensors including sensors registered with NSF by Standard Motor.

“Becoming the first TPMS manufacturer to earn NSF International registration is an achievement that symbolizes our commitment to safety. When our customers see the NSF International Registered logo on our packaging, they can be sure that SMP has taken the necessary steps to deliver the highest-quality TPMS sensors,” said John Herc, Senior Product Manager, Standard Motor Products.

As of model year 2008, all new vehicles were equipped with TPMS as required by FMVSS No. 138. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that TPMS systems reduce by half the likelihood that a vehicle will have one or more severely underinflated tires.1

“NSF International registration assures consumers, shops and insurance companies that Standard Motor Products’ aftermarket TPMS sensors meet all applicable Federal requirements and will fit and function properly,” said Bob Frayer, Global Managing Director, NSF International Automotive Certification. “When repair shops and insurers see a TPMS sensor with the NSF International registered mark, they can be assured that the system meets federal requirements for functionality and performance testing and for radio frequency devices.”

