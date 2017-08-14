Family Health News Products Coming Soon to Amazon.com

“We are truly looking forward to giving more people access to these products so they can try them for themselves and see how they benefit their lives,” said Mr. Taggart.

Family Health News, a company that carefully researches and selects top-of-the-line products in the world of alternative health, announced its products will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

The company was founded in 1989 as a means of offering consumers in-depth information about the most cutting-edge nutritional products available on the market. As it researches these products, it takes those it considers to be the best in their particular class and adds them to its list of offerings. Every time it adds a new product to its list, it publishes a thorough article profiling the product’s efficacy and science. Now these products are set to launch on Amazon.com.

“We are pleased to announce that many of our product offerings will soon be available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said John Taggart, President of Family Health News. “Amazon.com is far and away the world’s largest source for online shopping, and it has been a particularly excellent platform for nutritional products companies looking to improve their sales and expand their reach. We believe we have the opportunity to reach many people who have not previously heard of our company and to provide them with some of the highest quality nutritional products available anywhere.”

Of particular focus for Family Health News is the use of oxygen in nutritional products, including O2 for the red blood cells and metabolism and O1 for white blood cells and detoxification. Products that have high concentrations of oxygen and have demonstrated effective methods of deploying it are consistently evaluated by the company.

One example of such a product is Oxy Max Stabilized Oxygen & Colloidal Silver. It is a high-quality nontoxic drug that produces antibiotic effects. No disease-causing organism is capable of surviving in the presence of even small traces of colloidal silver, which, along with stabilized oxygen, has been proven effective in fighting more than 650 different types of infections conditions.

“We are truly looking forward to giving more people access to these products so they can try them for themselves and see how they benefit their lives,” said Mr. Taggart.

