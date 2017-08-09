Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces the opening of its newest location at 12848 Day Street in Moreno Valley, CA.

Join the local Moreno Valley community as it officially welcomes Pieology to the neighborhood on Friday, August 11. To celebrate its newest location, Pieology is offering buy one get one free pizza to Moreno Valley diners who sign up for Pieology’s Pie Life e-Club. Guests can expect delicious handmade personal pizzas crafted with only the freshest ingredients and signature sauces. Boasting a variety of menu options as well as the ability to create your own personalized pie, Pieology delivers limitless pizza combinations, all of which are stone oven fired in six minutes or less.*

The fast-casual pizza restaurant is excited to bring its newest location to Moreno Valley as it continues to grow its community of Pieology lovers. What began here in California as a promise to deliver creative and delicious personally-inspired pizzas has grown into a nationwide family of restaurants that is excited to bring that same quality experience to the Moreno Valley community.

Award-winning Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas since 2011, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses over 100 stores across the nation. In addition to Pieology’s original thin crust and new PieRise* thick crust pizzas, guests can enjoy custom salads as well. Even dairy-free diners can rejoice, as this location will offer Daiya Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. With all of these delicious offerings available for dine-in, carry out, and online ordering options, Pieology truly offers something for everyone.

In addition to serving up delicious pizza, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the community it serves by hosting fundraising events to support local causes, such as The Heart Matters Foster Family Agency. On August 10 Pieology Moreno Valley will partner with THMFFA for a “Pie It Forward” fundraising event supporting some of the many deserving foster families in the Inland Empire.

“We’ve taken great pride in delivering delicious and creative pizza while connecting with the local communities,” says James Yeung, owner of Pie Venture, LLC. “We are excited to continue to give back and serve the Moreno Valley community, as well.”

Pieology Moreno Valley will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests can stay up to date on the latest offerings and get special access to deals by joining Pi Life, Pieology’s community of friends and flavor pioneers. To learn more about Pieology, visit http://www.pieology.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*PieRise may take slightly longer depending on location

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in less than six minutes. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

