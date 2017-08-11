“One of 50 Best Mortgage Employers in Nation” -- Loan Originators Nationwide, 2016

Recognizing extensive opportunities in the home mortgage lending market, and responding to five years of steady company growth, the ABSOLUTE Home Mortgage Corp, has named Matthew D Van Fossen as Chief Executive Officer and restructured its Executive Management Team with industry veterans from within.

ABSOLUTE is a direct mortgage lender offering lending services in 10 states, employing more than 200 loan officers and support staff.

Van Fossen’s appointment and the new management structure are intended to provide crucial leadership and innovation through ABSOLUTE’s continued product and service expansion, and the controlled growth of new branch lending offices throughout the U.S.

In his new role as CEO, Van Fossen, age 31, draws on a demonstrated acumen in centralized management and a talent for bringing creativity and technology solutions to the mortgage lending process. He also brings an unwavering focus to the ABSOLUTE vision which he describes as ‘providing quality, affordable lending to the American consumer.’

“It’s always about the customer,” Van Fossen explains.

“We want to make sure families can get into homes and we make that as easy as possible for them.”

Prior to his tenure at ABSOLUTE, Van Fossen successfully built and managed multiple entities in a range of industries including mortgage, real estate, and technology. Upon joining ABSOLUTE in 2011 as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Retail Operations, he implemented new, integrated systems to improve corporate programs and synchronize an ever-growing branch platform. He also stewarded ABSOLUTE’s senior leadership team in making improvements to technical support, branch operations, human resources, accounting, office management, and marketing and branding.

“The formation of a new, senior management team is perfectly timed,” Van Fossen states. “Since 2009, we have successfully weathered the effects of the financial crisis and the subsequent regulatory reforms. We never stopped providing great quality, customer-centric lending services. We’ve also significantly improved and expanded our wholesale division, with strong production, easy and accessible training, custom system integrations and frequent webinars. These enhancements give us the capacity to offer consumers more and better services in the days ahead.”

ABSOLUTE’s new Executive Leadership team brings multiple decades of experience, expertise and knowledge to the challenge:



George Herghelegiu, newly named President, draws on nearly 25 years of managerial experience mainly within the mortgage industry to his new leadership role. With a strong supervisory background and a uniquely level-headed approach to business administration, Herghelegiu adds a level of operational understanding and perspective necessary to run a steadily growing business. Herghelegiu formerly served as ABSOLUTE’s Vice President of Retail Operations, and prior to that, from 2007-2011, as President of United Capital Lenders.

Assuming the new role of Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Quinones brings 30-plus years of public accounting and executive management experience to the team. With a renewed focus on a well-balanced budget amidst continued, controlled growth, Quinones will allow ABSOLUTE to meet growth and earning goals for the next five to ten years.

Newly named Executive Vice President, John Kuskin, offers 15 years of experience in the lending industry and secondary markets, enabling AMHC to achieve next level of lending to consumers, and new product and lending programs.

Richard Conforti, tapped as Executive Vice President, brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to ensure ABSOLUTE’s rates remain competitive, and that every loan is paired appropriately to the customer. Conforti spent the past eight years with ABSOLUTE as Vice President of Secondary Markets, and served as a Vice President and Branch Department Supervisor at Icon Residential Capital/US Capital Markets in Pine Brook, and Senior VP at Spires Financial L.P. in Morris Plains, NJ before that.

Summing up the impetus for the Executive team changes, Van Fossen says, “The next generation of home buyers will demand quality and highly accessible loan products and services, and will need to be educated and guided through the lending process. By continuing to invest in our technology resources, systems and people, and by forming a strong, cohesive Executive Management Team, we are poised and ready to take ABSOLUTE to the next level.”

