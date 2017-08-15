Arthur L. Stevens, a disabled veteran who served in both the Marine Corps and the Army National Guard who began writing in 1996, has completed his new book “Rise of the Shadow Panther”: an engrossing tale in which an alien world grapples with the universal battle between good and evil.

The Resztaki continued their struggle for survival in the Korvak Wastes for thousands of years after their fall from power. Now, they are once again faced with extinction as the Deceiver and those corrupted by his touch attempt to finish what he started all those millennia ago.

To combat this growing threat, the old gods have chosen a young, extraordinary warrior named Staszu as their champion to save the Resztaki. Having lost both his birth parents and foster parents, Staszu will have to learn to trust others and build relationships. More importantly, he must find a way to believe in himself.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Arthur L. Stevens’s suspenseful tale draws readers into the Resztaki civilization in their struggle for survival against the Deceiver.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Rise of the Shadow Panther" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

