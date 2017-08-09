Trustworthy and engaging education is a critical component when moving patients from those receiving care to active participants in their journey

PlatformQ Health, in collaboration with the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) and faculty from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present a series of live-online and enduring programs in bladder cancer to help educate and facilitate collaboration between doctors, patients and their larger care teams, with sessions dedicated to HCPs and patients, respectively. Both live, interactive programs will be made available on demand following the initial broadcast.

“This pair of programs addresses the specific educational needs of clinicians and patients. It is designed to support The American Society of Clinical Oncology’s reminder of the importance of a multidisciplinary, team-based clinical approach to care that emphasizes patients taking an active and informed role in treatment decisions,” shared Robert Rosenbloom, CEO PlatformQ Health. “With over 79,000 new cases of bladder cancer expected in the US in 2017, aligning clinician and patient understanding is critical to achieve the best possible outcome for every patient.”

Shared Education to Support Shared Decision-Making

The first session of the program, designed for healthcare professionals treating patients with bladder cancer, will air live online on OMedLive, PlatformQ Health’s oncology learning channel, August 11, 2017 from 11:00-12:00pm ET, with information about the new horizons in personalized care for metastatic bladder cancer. This one-hour accredited program, Bladder Cancer: Integrating Multidisciplinary Care into Practice, will award up to 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and will cover:



The latest clinical data of new and emerging agents

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy selections

Multimodal therapies

Clinical trials for bladder cancer

Multidisciplinary care

Clinicians can register for this free online CME here.

The second session, designed for patients and caregivers, Bladder Cancer: Be Active in Your Treatment and Self-Care, will air live online on CancerCoachLive, PlatformQ Health’s learning channel dedicated to cancer patient education, Friday, September 29, 2017 from 11:00am – 12:00pm ET. In this program, a panel of experts will help patients and caregivers understand their disease, what tests to expect, what’s involved in treating bladder cancer, and include a Q&A and guidance on how to take a more active role in their cancer care team. Patients and caregivers can register here.

Speaker Line-up Announced, Experts from Mt. Sinai and Chapel Hill

Speakers for these programs come from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN). The HCP session, Integrating Multidisciplinary Care into Practice, will be led by Matthew D. Galsky, MD and Matthew I. Milowsky, MD. Dr. Galsky is Professor of Medicine and Director, Genitourinary Medical Oncology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Dr. Milowsky is Associate Professor of Medicine, Section Chief, Genitourinary Oncology and Co-Director, Urologic Oncology Program at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Galsky will be joined by two additional panelists for the patient session – doctors Mohamed and Chisolm, for Bladder Cancer: Be Active in your Treatment and Self-Care. Nihai Mohamed, PhD is Assistant Professor, Urology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Stephanie Chisolm, PhD is Director of Education and Research at the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN).

“BCAN strives to help patients ‘own your health’,” stated Stephanie Chisolm, Director of Education and Research at the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. “Trustworthy and engaging education is a critical component when moving patients from those receiving care to active participants in their journey. We are thrilled to be able to partner with PlatformQ Health on this initiative and offer this information to our members.”

Pre-Session Engagement to Sharpen Focus of Discussions

In addition to the live Q&A sessions, both panels will address pre-submitted questions on the programs’ respective question boards. Clinicians can submit questions and vote on their colleagues’ on OMedLive’s “QBoard” while patient/caregivers can visit CancerCoachLive’s “QBoard.”

This activity is supported by an independent educational grant from Genentech, Inc.

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of live, online medical education events, operating 16 therapeutically aligned learning channels dedicated to providing clinicians, patients, caregivers, advocates and administrators rigorous, outcomes-centric education aimed at improving patient care. The company’s unique education platform allows participants to connect online from anywhere, to learn about the latest treatments options, and engage in real-time discussion with scientific, research and patient care experts.

About Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN)

BCAN was founded in 2005 and is the only national advocacy organization devoted to advancing bladder cancer research and supporting those impacted by the disease. BCAN is on the front-lines advocating for greater public awareness and increased funding for research to identify effective treatments and eventually, a cure for bladder cancer.