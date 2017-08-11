Bryan Griffiths, Manager of Research & Development I am excited to join an organization that is focused on developing innovative, high quality products for professionals that allows them to bring the best care to their clients and patients.

OAKWORKS, Inc, the manufacturer of equipment for the brands Oakworks Medical, Oakworks Spa, and Oakworks Massage, has appointed Bryan Griffiths as Manager of Product Research and Development. Bryan will lead product research and development for these three brands, as well as, market research for Oakworks Solutions' fourth brand; iNSPIRIT Medical Solutions (iMS). The iMS brand is an American brand, from Oakworks Solutions that brings European Designed Medical Equipment to both the U.S. and Canadian Markets, in partnership with Famed Medical Solutions, one of the largest European manufacturer of operating tables, ICU, and delivery beds.

Bryan Griffiths brings more than 19 years of experience in the medical device industry to his role as Manager of Product Research and Development at OAKWORKS, Inc. He has held many roles at The DePuy Synthes Companies, part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, focused on the design and development of Class I, II, and III medical devices.

Richard Shuman, President of OAKWORKS said, “We are advancing one of our five corporate goals, ‘Bring customer insight to the forefront of all our actions.’ Bryan, most recently from DuPuy Synthese, grew up in a company that understands the importance of and is skilled in facilitating collaboration – in advance of – product design. With Bryan joining Oakworks, we move research to the forefront of Oakworks' product design and market support effort. We know Bryan’s experience will deliver research and product designs that:

Are Collaborative:

Collaborating with Surgeons, Physicians, and Care Specialists to advance innovation in our positioning solutions

Collaborating with designers and end customers in spa to deliver new technology

Add Value to Our Customers:

Advancing designs that drive clinical value in the medical industry

Advancing designs that fill creative voids in the spa industry

Ensure Safety, Quality, and Regulatory alignment for our customers and patients

His approach will not only endear us further with our markets and those that care most about a person’s care, but will create a new level of partnership in research, product development and market support that will rapidly advance our mission of ‘Innovating Health and Wellness within your World.’”

Bryan added, “I am excited to join an organization that is focused on developing innovative, high quality products for professionals that allows them to bring the best care to their clients and patients. I am looking forward to partnering with Oakworks’ customers to uncover innovative solutions that address their needs.”

Mr. Griffiths holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University, an MBA from Villanova University, and is currently pursuing a graduate degree in Human Factors Engineering from Penn State University. In his free time, Mr. Griffiths enjoys spending time with his family on their small farm, running, and participating in triathlons.

