Stratton Exteriors, a well-respected member of the Nashville building and real estate community, is pleased to announce the publication of the company’s first eBook, “Everything You Need to Know About Building a Sundeck or Patio.” The new downloadable eBook is the first in what the company hopes will become a series of informative guides for local homeowners.

“We live by our motto: design, build, enjoy. Nothing brings our team more pleasure than working closely with homeowners to create the outdoor living area of their dreams. Building sundecks, patios, pergolas, and outdoor kitchens are our favorite projects -- and we love everything we do, so that’s saying something!” said Shane Stratton, owner of Stratton Exteriors.

The new content offer joins Stratton’s robust home improvement blog, which recently featured articles on gutter maintenance, summer home improvements, and how to make the most of your garage storage areas. Both the blog and the new eBook are great resources for new and veteran homeowners looking to enhance the value of their property and the quality of their home life.

Stratton Exteriors is committed to helping homeowners “live life outside” by creating beautiful living environments and welcoming outdoor spaces. Readers of “Everything You Need to Know About Building a Sundeck or Patio” will:

Learn why building a deck, patio, or pergola is a great idea.

Discover best decking materials for your project.

Select the perfect outdoor environment for your home.

Decide whether or not your project is DIY or a job for decking professionals.

Find the right contractor for your project.

Learn how to maintain outdoor living spaces.

The eBook is peppered with “Fun Facts!” and cost-saving ideas such as this one: “A new deck is one of the best home improvement projects for your money! Homeowners who add a wooden deck to their properties recoup on average nearly 81 percent of the project's cost” (US News and World Reports).

ABOUT STRATTON EXTERIORS

Stratton Exteriors, headquartered in East Nashville, is dedicated to bringing dream homes to life by providing quality craftsmanship. The company offers interior and exterior remodeling, general home improvements, home additions, roofing, siding, painting, and garage, carports and detached building construction.