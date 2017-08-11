Soffront Introduces New Digital Marketing Services

Soffront Software Inc., a leading global provider of marketing automation and CRM software for small-to-mid-sized businesses, announced it has launched digital marketing services to go along with its award-winning CRM platform.

Soffront now offers a variety of affordable digital marketing services designed to increase online visibility, generate and convert quality leads and increase revenue. The new digital marketing services include SEO, PPC advertising, social media marketing, landing page development, and newsletter design.

According to a research project conducted by the Content Marketing Institute, over 50% of all the businesses they surveyed claimed that their digital and content marketing efforts were negatively affected because not enough time was devoted to it. Soffront recognizes this shortcoming and expanded its services to meet the digital marketing needs of their customer base.

Soffront is always evolving to better service our customers' needs, “We have an exciting road map ahead that includes deeper automation between marketing, sales and support, better engagement for customers, predictive analysis and scoring for marketing, support of multiple channels for marketing and service, and a better mobile experience,” says Manu Das, President and CEO, Soffront.

About Soffront

For over twenty-four years, Soffront has provided easy-to-use and affordable CRM and marketing automation solutions for small-to-medium sized companies. Companies that switch to Soffront report higher user adoption and significant cost savings. Soffront’s CRM and Marketing suite contain all of the required functionality including sales, marketing, and customer service automation and easy to use mobile access. Soffront provides a higher return on investment, generating more revenue, more savings, and a better user experience. Soffront is privately held, debt-free and profitable. For more information, call (510) 413-9000, email marketing(at)soffront(dot)com or visit http://www.soffront.com.