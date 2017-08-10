Hamidreza Ghanbari of Pilatus Bank We see a lot of potential in this market segment which holds the largest share of the global wealth, even more than the high net worth segment

Pilatus Bank has achieved considerable success in the private banking sphere, which isn’t only demonstrated by the growth of their balance sheet but more so in the ongoing loyalty of their clients. Hamidreza Ghanbari acknowledges that Pilatus Bank’s key strength lies in the time and effort spent on building an exceptional customer experience for clients, which in turn translates into clients’ ongoing loyalty and satisfaction.

The next step for Pilatus Bank is to continue building on its proven success and to transform private banking and make it affordable and accessible for the mass affluent. Ghanbari explains, “We see a lot of potential in this market segment which holds the largest share of the global wealth, even more than the high net worth segment. Despite this fact, banks to date have failed to successfully tap into this lucrative market segment, which seems to be lost between retail banking and private banking.” For Pilatus Bank to bring its exclusive and personalized private banking to the mass-affluent the Bank had to make its model scalable, which most private banks have not been able to do.

Hamidreza Ghanbari explains that, “Pilatus Bank’s vision is to bring to the table a new way of banking, where personalized and quality service is not a synonym to high minimum account balances and extravagant fees. We have adapted and streamlined our business model to resonate with the needs of the mass affluent market and the diversity of those customers.” The CEO of Pilatus Bank emphasizes that the cornerstone of the Bank’s business model is deeply rooted in its robust governance, risk management, and adherence to the highest standards in regulatory compliance without hindering creativity and responsible innovation.

Pilatus Bank’s proprietary technology platform ARX™, allows the Bank to solve the scalability challenge that most private banks have struggled with for decades, and finally make private banking affordable for the mass affluent and premier customers. Hamidreza Ghanbari of PIlatus Bank points to the fact that ARX makes banking extremely simple with robust cybersecurity features embedded in the platform. He goes on to say they wish to eliminate the anonymity concept perceived when using high street banking services by allowing each customer to adapt the vast possibilities offered through ARX™ to their specific requirements and risk appetite through their private bankers.

Hamidreza Ghanbari believes that the commitment, attitude and resilience of the Executive Team at Pilatus Bank, have resulted in achieving exceptional targets. The Bank has embarked on numerous projects and will be making frequent announcements concerning their expansion plans in the coming months.

About Pilatus Bank

Pilatus Bank is a leading European bank that specialises in providing private and commercial banking services to high net-worth and affluent individuals. Pilatus Bank, located on 4 Old Park Lane, W1K 1QW in London, is mainly focused on offering its private banking services through its proprietary technology platform in order to make private banking more accessible and scalable. The Bank’s simple and convenient solution has been a hallmark of transformation and quality of service. You can learn more by visiting Pilatus Bank's website.