Registration for the 2017 Department of Defense (DoD) Maintenance Symposium is now open. The event will be held December 4–6, 2017 at the Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT. Administrative support for the event is provided by SAE International under contract with the DoD.

Additionally, the co-located Defense Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition (DMLE) showcases the latest products and technologies in the industry. At the DMLE, exhibitors from large- and small-scale companies in the fields of military and commercial maintenance technology, information systems and management processes have outstanding access to buyers and influencers representing the military, government and the defense maintenance industry.

Appropriate for government, military and industry audiences, the 2017 DoD Maintenance Symposium is the only forum sponsored and conducted by the Office of the Secretary of Defense that addresses maintenance of weapon systems and equipment. The symposium will also feature the Maintenance Innovation Challenge, a competition promoted by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Maintenance Policy and Programs. He issued a challenge for participants to submit their maintenance-related innovations by September 15, 2017. Of an anticipated 100 competitors, six candidates will be chosen to present their innovations and one selected as the challenge winner. More information can be found here: http://www.sae.org/events/dod/cfp/

No other event provides the breadth and depth of technical presentations across the entire maintenance community. The Symposium presents the means to influence the future of the maintenance community. Additionally, the DMLE provides unprecedented opportunities to network with attendees.

For more information about the 2017 DoD Maintenance Symposium, visit: http://www.sae.org/events/dod/

For more information about the Defense Maintenance and Logistics Exhibition, or to register, visit: http://www.sae.org/events/defexpo/

