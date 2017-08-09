Greystar Executive Receives 40 Under 40 Recognition Award

“Noelle has distinguished herself as a leader of Greystar’s Mid-Atlantic region,” said Kevin Sheehan, Senior Managing Director of Real Estate for Greystar.

Greystar is pleased to announce that Noelle Sharbaugh has been recognized as a “40 Under 40” award recipient by The Washington Business Journal. Every year, this list honors 40 outstanding leaders with demonstrated business success under the age of 40 within the D.C. metro area.

“Noelle has distinguished herself as a leader of Greystar’s Mid-Atlantic region,” said Kevin Sheehan, Senior Managing Director of Real Estate for Greystar. “She motivates her team and the division to achieve even higher levels of performance, results and overall excellence, and for this reason it’s very fitting that she is being recognized with this award.”

Noelle Sharbaugh is a Managing Director of Real Estate for Greystar in the company’s Mid-Atlantic region, handling operations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC. Her current role includes overseeing property operations, new business development, and leading a team of directors and regional property managers to support both Greystar owned and third party owned assets.

“I am honored to receive this award among so many other successful business leaders in the Washington D.C. metro area,” said Ms. Sharbaugh. “I have always been passionate about my profession and continue to be motivated and inspired by my team and colleagues at Greystar.”

Ms. Sharbaugh has more than 15 years of experience in the multifamily industry. Her experience includes predevelopment, new construction lease ups, high-rise, mid-rise, garden, senior living, renovations, and mixed-use projects, resulting in a wide range of knowledge on all aspects of property management. She is a licensed DC property manager, holds her CAM designation from NAA, and is a current CPM candidate with IREM.

Winners were celebrated at a recent awards event at the PNC Diamond Club at National’s Park. To learn more about the “40 Under 40 Awards”, visit http://www.bizjournals.com/washington/nomination/80572/2017/2017-40-under-40-awards.

About Greystar:

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated multifamily real estate company offering expertise in investment management, development and property management of rental housing properties globally. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific, Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 415,000 units in over 140 markets globally. Greystar also has a robust institutional investment management platform dedicated to managing capital on behalf of a global network of institutional investors with nearly $17 billion in gross assets under management including more than $8 billion of developments that have been completed or are underway. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 with the intent to become a provider of world class service in the rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Greystar, visit http://www.greystar.com

