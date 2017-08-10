Former Capital One Product Executive Joins StreetShares

Heather Tuason, Chief Product Officer, joins StreetShares from Capital One's National Small Business division

StreetShares, the Northern Virginia-based startup focused on financing military Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, announced the addition of new Chief Product Officer, Heather Tuason. Tuason was previously the Senior Vice President of Small Business at Capital One, where she ran several award-winning products for the bank’s small business customers.

StreetShares provides small business financing through small business loans, its Patriot Express Lines of Credit and government contractor financing. There are 2.5 million Veteran-Owned Small Businesses in America according to the SBA. The company’s particular focus is on serving businesses owned by military veterans and family members of the military and veteran community. They also allow the public to participate in supporting these businesses with innovative investor products, such as Veteran Business Bonds.

“I am proud to be part of an organization so focused on serving its members and in awe at the military drive and passion demonstrated by the StreetShares team each and every day,” said Tuason. “Veterans have sacrificed so much, and I’m honored to help them build businesses that drive our economy. It’s time for veterans and the military community to have fully mobile, fully digital, next-generation financial products.”

Tuason, a graduate of the executive design school at Stanford University, now drives StreetShares’ user experience for both its lender and investor members. Tuason will accelerate the growth of StreetShares lending and investment products to serve the company’s new and current members.

“StreetShares is dedicated to building disruptive financial products for the military and veteran community,” said Mark L. Rockefeller, CEO and Co-founder of StreetShares. “Heather is incredibly talented, and now she’s bringing her talent and award-winning experience into focus to benefit StreetShares’ members.”

Tuason brings years of experience in product development and business leadership from Capital One, M&T Bank and Wells Fargo. She led Capital One’s National Small Business digital product line including SparkBusiness.com and SparkPay.com. Tuason’s products received several awards. Spark Business Unlimited Checking received MONEY Magazine’s award for “Best Business Checking for Established Businesses” in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Spark Pay was also named “Overall Most Innovative” in the 2014 Monarch Innovation Awards. She also has experience in mergers and acquisitions, asset creation and investment trading, and has launched banking, investment and merchant products during her finance career.

Learn more about Tuason and her role at StreetShares here.

About StreetShares

StreetShares provides financial solutions for America's heroes and their communities. Business owners get fast, affordable business loans. Investors earn solid returns with investment products such as Veteran Business Bonds. As a leader in the affinity-based lending model, StreetShares focuses on serving the military and veteran business community and has more than 40,000 members. Membership is free. StreetShares underwrites and originates term loans and lines of credit, and provides government contract financing. StreetShares is veteran-run and located outside of Washington, D.C.

Contact

Shauna Vo Pulayya

571-325-2966

shauna(at)streetshares.com