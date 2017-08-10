Providers and payers should work together on finding solutions. The tradition of distrust should give way to trust and collaboration.

Dynamic Healthcare Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive solutions to health plans and health systems participating in Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Marketplace programs, today announced its latest educational webinar, “Empowering Providers to Manage Risk,” to be presented on August 17, 2017.

Physician groups and hospital-sponsored integrated delivery systems are bearing more risk today than ever before, which can be overwhelming, complicated, and filled with financial uncertainty. This webinar will address specific areas where providers take on the most risk and will focus on the following:

1. How gaps in care, whether real or simply based on missing data, will impact revenue and consumer perception of quality.

2. Why it is important to deploy technology, which allows 24 hour turn-around time from patient encounter to the communication of quality and revenue gaps back to providers.

3. How providers are directly impacted in the modern healthcare arena by these gaps and why they should care.

Register now to attend Dynamic’s upcoming webinar, “Empowering Providers to Manage Risk,” to learn how Dynamic is supporting at-risk providers. The webinar, presented by Dynamic’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jim Corbett, takes place on Thursday, August 17, 2017, from 9:30 am – 10:30 am PDT.

“Providers and payers should work together on finding solutions. The tradition of distrust should give way to trust and collaboration,” said Jim Corbett. “We are excited to be able to help physician groups and hospital-sponsored integrated delivery systems who share Medicare Advantage risk with payers more effectively close their patients’ care gaps while improving the accuracy of their patients’ risk scores,” Corbett added.

Dynamic’s robust solutions provide Medicare Advantage health plans with an enterprise-wide platform that enables a strong risk adjustment strategy ensuring maximum and accurate risk-adjusted payments. Dynamic’s integrated software solutions are designed to ensure health plans meet the complex compliance and data processing requirements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishes, monitors, and enforces. Dynamic’s solutions integrate various sources of health plan and provider data to create a single view of a Plan’s membership. This single view facilitates the delivery of high-quality managed care while helping health plans meet compliance and revenue management challenges.

