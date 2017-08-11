Public Insight Launches Self-Service Health Data Analytics

Healthcare Consumer Assessment Surveys (HCAHPS) “Hospital Interactives enable anyone to easily perform repeatable, complex analysis within seconds using stunning visualizations to gain critical planning and decision-making insights,” explains Dan Quigg, Public Insight Chief Executive Officer.

Public Insight, an analytics platform that transforms public and licensed data into actionable insights, today announces the launch of Hospital Interactives, the first self-service data analytics offering for the healthcare market.

Hospital Interactives are a unique combination of blended, disparate health data and Microsoft® Power BI software to analyze vast quantities of data effortlessly. Interactives enable rapid decision-making insights for benchmarking, market analysis, business planning and forecasting eliminating the cost, time, and complexity associated with acquiring, integrating, and analyzing individual databases. Health data sources include: AHA Annual Survey Database™, Hospital Cost Report Information System (HCRIS) and Medicare Provider and Analysis Review (MedPAR) file as provided by OptumInsight®, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The Hospital Interactive library of analyses provides key information about the entire landscape of the nation’s hospitals including financials, staffing, utilization, operations, and quality.

Within seconds hospital decision makers and analysts can view comparisons of data, benchmark against peer institutions, and understand growth trends and other key insights to help drive strategic planning and assessment. Hospital Interactives also enable medical device manufacturers with valuable information on procedure volumes, trends and hospital targeting for sales strategy efforts.

The Hospital Interactives Library is purchased as an annual subscription and includes the following hospital analyses as well as future releases:



Facility and Services

Beds and Utilization

Staffing and Physicians

Financial and Operational

Inpatient Procedures

Outpatient Procedures

Hospital Consumer Assessment (HCAHPS)

Quality Ratings

“Hospital Interactives enable anyone to easily perform repeatable, complex analysis within seconds using stunning visualizations to gain critical planning and decision-making insights,” explains Dan Quigg, Public Insight Chief Executive Officer. “Hospital Interactives significantly reduce the time and cost associated with hospital data acquisition, integration, analysis and reporting,” adds Quigg.

