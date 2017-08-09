We opened our veterans programs to spouses to acknowledge the sacrifice an entire family makes when one spouse volunteers for service

NPower, a national nonprofit that provides free technology workforce development programs, today announced that spouses of military veterans and active duty military personnel are now eligible for any NPower program currently open to military veterans. This change has slowly been introduced in some regions offering veterans programs but it will be immediately implemented in all sites for any upcoming class that is still in open recruitment, including NPower Texas.

“We opened our veterans programs to spouses to acknowledge the sacrifice an entire family makes when one spouse volunteers for service,” said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer of NPower. “Military spouses’ careers are often impacted by deployments and changes in station, resulting in the interruption of education and employment, as well as increased demands with childcare.”

NPower currently offers free IT training programs for both veterans and young adults from underserved communities. NPower Texas is one of two regions that is entirely dedicated to training veterans. Recently, NPower’s veterans programs have expanded to include a second location in the San Francisco Bay Area (Alameda) which offers Enterprise Service Management training, a new veteran’s core class in New Jersey and Texas now offers coding and cyber security in addition to the NPower flagship program, Tech Fundamentals.

“As a veteran, myself, I am proud that NPower has always been both dedicated for and committed to training veterans in Texas,” said Regional Director of NPower Texas, Russ Medina. “It is only natural now, as we continue to expand, that we widen our reach to include the spouses who have altered their own career paths for the good of our country. We have already welcomed several spouses into our programs and we look forward to including even more in our classes and launching some dynamic IT careers in Texas for veterans and spouses alike.”

Spouses interested in veterans programs can apply now. Visit http://www.npower.org/northtexas for more information.

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit, founded in 2002, that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching IT careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. They empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the technical and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of their students. NPower programs are free to qualified students. For more information, visit http://www.npower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.