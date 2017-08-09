Cariloha Austin, Texas Store Bamboo keeps our soil stronger, our air cleaner, and our environment healthier. Not only is it 3 degrees cooler than cotton, it’s twice as soft and naturally repels odor.

The first Cariloha store in Austin, Texas is opening in The Domain Northside at 3211 Palm Way by welcoming guests and customers to a grand opening celebration on August 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the tax-free holiday as Texas families prepare to send their children back to school.

As part of making its grand entrance into the Domain Northside, visitors to the 1,500-square-foot store will receive a complimentary bamboo lei just for stopping by, along with hors de ‘oeuvres, refreshments, prizes, discounts and giveaways.

Cariloha store visitors will also enjoy feeling the luxuriously soft difference of Cariloha’s entire line of eco-friendly bamboo products, including mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, men’s and women’s shirts, shorts, socks, underwear, fitness wear and more – all made from eco-conscious bamboo fabrics.

The name ‘Cariloha’ comes from a combination of ‘Cari’ for Caribbean and ‘loha’ for Aloha from Hawaii: the Cariloha bamboo concept was inspired by the breezy, relaxed lifestyle of the islands. Cariloha is the only multi-store retailer in the world to provide an entire store experience that’s completely merchandised with products made from eco-friendly bamboo fabrics. Bamboo is one of the most sustainable, renewable resources on the planet and produces more oxygen than a comparable number of trees.

Local Cariloha Austin store owners, Charles and Rebecca Burke, first fell in love with the softness of Cariloha bamboo bedding and clothing while visiting the Cariloha store in Cozumel, Mexico where they purchased sheets, towels, blankets, and shirts for themselves and their family.

“We wanted to share our excitement with others who may not know about bamboo products,” said Rebecca Burke. “Bamboo regenerates naturally and is one of the most eco-friendly resources on the planet. It keeps our soil stronger, our air cleaner, and our environment healthier. Not only is it 3 degrees cooler than cotton, it’s twice as soft and naturally repels odor and allergens."

Cariloha bamboo fabrics are unbelievably soft compared to luxury fabrics like cashmere and silk but at a fraction of the price.

“Austin showcases a very unique culture within the state of Texas,” said Burke. “It’s trendy, hip, environmentally conscious, and also has a vibrant arts and entertainment scene. As any small business owner, we hope to build our business to provide more jobs within the local economy while offering a product that fulfills unique consumer needs.”

Cariloha has been rapidly expanding its international and domestic presence for the past 10 years now with 20+ corporately owned and 40+ independently owned stores in 16 countries.

Other Cariloha stores in Texas are located in Galveston; Houston and San Antonio, along with major cruise ship ports in St. Thomas; Barbados; Grand Cayman; Jamaica; Aruba; Curacao; St. Maarten; Bahamas; Puerto Rico; Bonaire; Belize and various cities throughout the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii.

“When you think of bamboo, large green shoots in the jungle likely come to mind,” said Jeff Pedersen, Cariloha Founder and CEO. “Not many people know that bamboo can actually be made into irresistibly soft fabrics for making apparel and bedding at little‐to‐no risk to the environment. It’s a comfier way to save the world.”

About Cariloha

Driven by a comfort and eco-conscious lifestyle, Cariloha joins the Style of the Caribbean with the Spirit of Aloha to provide the best in natural luxury. Since 2007, the brand has grown to become the only multi-store retailer in the world to provide an entire store experience that’s completely merchandised with products made of eco-friendly viscose from bamboo. By turning self-replenishing bamboo fields into crazy-soft bamboo fabrics, Cariloha offers an exclusive collection of bedding, apparel, active wear, bath goods, and accessories made from soft, cool, clean and green bamboo. Inspired by the essence and energy of the islands, Cariloha blends style and self-expression into every piece of clothing and bedding it makes. Special care is taken to drape customers in soft, comfortable, naturally breathable bamboo fabrics that leave them experiencing tranquil days in paradise time and time again. Thanks to an ever-growing, rich supply of bamboo, Cariloha has a growing fleet of stores in 16 countries offering its proprietary bamboo apparel, bedding and bath goods and enjoying the quality, soft touch, and green ‘footprint’ of this renewable resource.