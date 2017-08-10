Iceland. CREDIT: Dan Gold https://unsplash.com/photos/sMxqHRFjKCg This year's student photo contest topic is climate change: Send us your photos that show examples of climate change OR examples of combating or adapting to climate change.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces its fifth annual International Student Photography Contest.

This year's topic is Climate Change: Please submit original photos that show examples of climate change OR examples of combating or adapting to climate change.

ELIGIBILITY: All students of every nationality are eligible. Non-students will be disqualified. The minimum age is 13. Previous winners or honorable mentions are not eligible.

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Join the free Global Ethics Network (GEN) website:http:// http://www.globalethicsnetwork.org.

2. Read the full contest details here:https://www.carnegiecouncil.org/news/announcements/2017-08-09-international-student-photo-contest-2017-climate-change

COMPETITION DEADLINE: December 31, 2017

ABOUT CARNEGIE COUNCIL

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.