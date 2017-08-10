Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Gold Partner and a leader in optimizing cloud-based Enterprise Service Management platforms, today announces the expansion into the European market by opening offices in London and Ireland. The London office is Crossfuze’s European headquarters.

Crossfuze has appointed Gerry Fitzpatrick as Managing Director of Crossfuze Europe operations and Nick McGillivray as Sales Director Crossfuze Europe. Their teams will lead the strategy and execution of the company’s business development and solution delivery operations in European markets.

“Crossfuze was given the opportunity to expand into Europe with a team that emphasizes a first-class sales and delivery experience for clients,” said Crossfuze CEO Chris Howard. “With close to 1,000 ServiceNow installations between our European and North American divisions, a No. 1 rating in Customer Satisfaction from ServiceNow, and our proprietary Turnkey and integration technology, we’re able to help our clients build an even stronger, more compelling ServiceNow story that advances their digital transformation initiatives.”

Fitzpatrick has over 20 years of experience in formulating and running market-leading service management sales and deployment businesses. During the past several years, he has also been successful in helping companies onboard ServiceNow and gain early wins with the platform within IT and outside of IT. Most recently he was CEO of Focus Group Europe Ireland which has been acquired by Crossfuze.

“I am delighted to be involved in bringing the Crossfuze success story to Europe. It’s exciting to be part of a winning team that can help companies in any ServiceNow situation — from buying ServiceNow licenses and developing the vision and business case for the platform to helping those far along their roadmap looking to implement ServiceNow beyond IT,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s rare to find a team that has experience along the entire spectrum of ServiceNow."

McGillivray brings a 15-year career leading and managing sales operations for high-growth technology organizations in the United Kingdom and Australia. Most recently, he was the sales director for Focus Group Europe, a ServiceNow Gold Partner recently acquired by Accenture, where he was responsible for all sales management and revenue.

“Crossfuze’s stellar reputation in North America, united with our knowledge of the European market, is an exciting recipe for success in the fast-growth Enterprise Service Management industry,” McGillivray said.

“Both McGillivray and Fitzpatrick have a wealth of experience assisting companies in Europe as they onboard ServiceNow. They are highly adept at educating those companies in how to leverage ServiceNow to drive digital transformation,” Howard said. “With their new appointments at Crossfuze and our expansion into Europe, we are excited about offering even more value to our clients so that they can further advance their success with ServiceNow.”

ABOUT CROSSFUZE

Crossfuze is a ServiceNow Gold Partner with the highest-ranking customer satisfaction score worldwide. With a global team that has completed almost 1,000 implementations, Crossfuze is a proven leader in platform development and support, as well as the delivery of specialized solutions such as Customer Service Management, Project Portfolio Management, IT Asset Management and IT Service Management. Crossfuze clients can also take advantage of consulting services to develop a ServiceNow vision, business case and win-worthy roadmap. With its focused offerings and 12+ ServiceNow platform-enhancing Turnkeys and integration solutions, Crossfuze is uniquely positioned to help its clients deliver long-term ServiceNow success with speed, agility and confidence.

