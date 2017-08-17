“The new Workforce Go! offering will help organizations streamline their payroll transactions and HR functions to their financial management system in one click, saving time and reducing errors,” states Tom Thornton, COO, JMT Consulting.

JMT Consulting Group, a leader in providing financial management solutions exclusively to nonprofits, announced today they are adding Workforce Go! to their suite of “best-of-breed” software providers.

Workforce Go! provides a web-based workforce management platform designed to help organizations reduce costs and more efficiently manage HR-related processes. The product suite includes payroll, time and labor management, benefits administration, and other HR services. It can be delivered as a consolidated package or as discrete components. These components are scalable for organizations of all sizes and allow for easy setup and integration with any general ledger accounting system.

The partnership with Workforce Go! is a natural fit for JMT since the platform tightly integrates with all of the dimensions of Sage Intacct Cloud Financials--the leading SaaS nonprofit financial management system, which is used by many of JMT's clients. The product suite was designed to help efficiently manage people-related processes from pre-hire through retirement.

“JMT is dedicated to continually improving the solutions and services that we offer to nonprofit organizations,” states Tom Thornton, COO, JMT Consulting. “This new offering will help organizations streamline their payroll transactions and HR functions to their financial management system in one click, saving time and reducing errors.”

“We are excited to work with JMT to expand our reach to their client base, and help more nonprofits make a stronger impact on the communities they serve. After attending the JMT Innovate conference, we were impressed with their organization and knew this was a well-matched alliance,” said Chris Goheen, President, Workforce Go!.

About JMT Consulting Group

JMT Consulting Group (http://www.jmtconsulting.com) is a premier provider of technology and services to the nonprofit sector. Focused on back office automation systems, JMT helps deliver the finance, development and productivity solutions that nonprofit organizations require to meet their goals of sustainability and mission effectiveness.

About Workforce Go!

Workforce Go! (http://www.myworkforcego.com/) provides a web-based human capital management platform designed to help employers reduce costs and more efficiently manage people related processes. The product suite includes payroll, time and labor management, benefits administration, and HR services. It can be delivered as a consolidated package or as stand-alone components, scalable to any sized organization and set up to allow for easy integration with any general ledger and Intacct accounting software. Formerly branded as Ameriflex Workforce Solutions, in late 2016, the product was rebranded as Workforce Go!.