Prepare to be transported into a world of water, wonder and fantasy as “WOW,” the internationally-acclaimed production, will make its North American debut with a splash at the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas September 26, 2017.

“WOW” is a water entertainment spectacular that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. The cast of more than 30 international performing artists, acrobats and dancers fly, flip, fold, dance and defy the imagination in a 180 degree theatrical setting that engages the audience from beginning to end with 3D multi-media projections, water walls, and holograms. Add breathtaking acrobatics, dazzling choreography, thrilling theatrical lighting, magnificent music and even finalists from America’s Got Talent, and you are sure to be wowed!

“As the newest addition of world-class talent at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, ‘WOW’ will be unlike any production Las Vegas has experienced before,” said Damian Costa, Caesars Entertainment vice president of Las Vegas entertainment operations. “Audiences will be captivated by the splendor of stand-out visual elements, water effects and a breathtaking cast of performers.”

Created and directed by famed director Hanoch Rosènn, “WOW,” the long-running circus-style show features delights, dangers and water. Rosènn is known worldwide for his extravagant and large-scale productions - including “Festigal” where he directed "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot in her stage-acting debut in 2008. Rosènn created “WOW” as a fast-paced, stunning spectacular which, to date, has been seen by more than 2.5 million people.

In preparation for its North American premiere, the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino is being transformed into a world of water including a custom-built stage and pool that promises an up-close and interactive audience experience. Though grand in scale, design and production, the family-friendly show will provide Las Vegas audiences with an intimate theatrical water show adventure unlike any other.

“For more than 15 years we have been presenting ‘WOW’ with a new incarnation of the show every year,” says Rosènn. “I have always felt the show was perfect for Las Vegas so I am thrilled to bring “WOW” to North American audiences with the premiere at Rio.”

Among the many dynamic performers during the 90-minute show who will be a part of the “WOW” cast include America’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Sylvia Sylvia – whose jaw-dropping archery act of shooting an apple off of her own head left judges and audiences spellbound. In addition the international cast features some of the greatest acrobats and specialty acts from the USA, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, France, the UK and more.

“WOW” Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

The water spectacular “WOW” will play at the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Tuesday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m with additional shows at 9:00 pm Friday through Sunday. Show will be dark Friday, September 29. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11, 2017 and range from $49 - $169 + taxes and fees and can be purchased at the Rio Box Office, Ticketmaster, RioLasVegas.com or by calling 702-777-7776.

About “WOW”:

About Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

