Dallin A. Larsen of Vasayo Helping to Build Wells in Africa

Dallin A. Larsen, founder of the locally owned and operated company Vasayo, is proud to announce a recent partnership with Hearts and Hands for Humanity in an effort to provide rural African communities with access to clean, safe drinking water. The partnership, which was established on May 31, 2017, implements the use of a unique hand-powered tool design called The Center Earth Drill to create 250-foot wells in order to reach non-contaminated water.

Larsen, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader in the direct sales industry, is at the forefront of this blooming partnership.

“At Vasayo, our goal in partnering with Hearts and Hands for Humanity is to dig 1,000 wells,” Larsen said. “Accomplishing this goal will mean that 1 million needy children and adults who heretofore have not had access to clean water will finally be able to do so.”

Statistics of water-related deaths among children in Africa are at an all-time high; one child under the age of five is dying every minute due to diseases caused by contaminated water. And with a population that’s expected to grow by more than two-million over the next 35 years, Larsen and his Vasayo team have determined that now is a critical time to implement clean-water initiatives.

About The Center Earth Drill

In 2011, a team of engineering students at Brigham Young University developed an innovative, human-powered drill as a means of accessing clean water in an affordable, efficient, and effective manner. The drill’s design is simple: it needs just four individuals to operate - three to spin the wheel that turns the bit, and one to lift the bit up and down when the drilling through tough areas of earth. A water pump then removes the dirt from the six-inch-wide hole and returns clean, sanitary water.

The Purpose of Drilling in Africa

Partnering with Hearts and Hands for Humanity to provide clean water to rural villages in Africa falls in direct alignment with Vasayo’s vision of transforming lives physically, financially, spiritually, and socially through the superior delivery of products, opportunity, and community. Not only does this partnership help aid in the access to essential elements of survival, but it’s also proven to help save lives, improve overall health, increase access to food, grow local economies, and empower children to better their lives by spending more time in school.

Under the guidance and leadership of Dallin Larsen, Vasayo and Hearts and Hands for Humanity hope this partnership will continue to help aid villages throughout Africa, as well as cultivate a global interest in providing essential assistance to those in need.