Powerhouse Marketing Alliance Launches Explore Bay Harbor Magazine

The Bay Harbor Marketing Alliance is proud to announce the official launch of the new Explore Bay Harbor magazine. Born from a unique alliance between Bay Harbor residents, the developer, local hospitality venues and business merchants, the magazine and its content are geared toward promoting the unique lifestyle of this award-winning Lake Michigan destination.

This complimentary publication is a comprehensive resource on Bay Harbor and Northern Michigan. Learn about the area’s unique history, geography and natural wonders. Get insider tips on local dining, entertainment and shopping. Discover endless opportunities for seasonal and year round Bay Harbor living. Check out exciting activities from golf, boating and fishing, to hiking, biking and skiing.

The inaugural issue of the magazine features day trips, winery tours, community events and more. If you’re looking to stay a day, a week or a lifetime, discover the magic of Bay Harbor today through Explore Bay Harbor magazine.

Bay Harbor is a world-class year-round resort with 30 neighborhoods featuring upscale homes, two spectacular boutique hotels, shopping, dining, and a deep-water marina. The Bay Harbor Golf Club offers championship golf courses with more fresh water frontage than any course in North America. The Bay Harbor Yacht Club serves as the social center of the community where members and their guests enjoy fine and casual dining and extensive activity programming for the entire family. Bay Harbor is also home to the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, which broke ground in 2016. Opening in July 2018, the $25 million, 500-seat performing arts center will be a regional, national and international destination for the cultural arts and intellectual dialogue.

Tucked along five pristine miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, Bay Harbor is a prime destination for vacationers and residents alike. Stunning views, unrivaled recreational opportunities and a calendar rich with exciting events provide the perfect place to mix business with pleasure, connect with friends and family or simply unplug and enjoy leisure time. Opportunities for year-round and seasonal living range from luxury homes to building sites to condos and yacht docks.

To request you complimentary issue of Explore Bay Harbor magazine, visit https://explorebayharbor.com/request-magazine/

For more information on the Bay Harbor Marketing Alliance, please contact Laurie Andrews at Laurie(at)cottonco(dot)com