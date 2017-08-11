corecubed Wins Five 2017 National Mature Media Awards

corecubed is delighted to announce the honor of receiving an astounding five awards in the 26th annual National Mature Media Awards Program, the largest awards program in the U.S. that recognizes the best in marketing, communications, and educational materials targeted to the 50+ age demographic. It’s well known in the industry as the most prestigious awards program of its kind.

Ranging from websites to unique marketing materials, the following five entries and corresponding awards were received:



“All Care In-Home Care Solutions (Oregon) New Website”: Gold Award - http://www.allcareonline.com

“Midnight Sun Home Care (Alaska) New Website”: Silver Award - http://www.midnightsuncare.com

“Common Causes and Supportive Responses for Alzheimer’s-Related Behaviors: Continuum”: Silver Award

“Compassionate Nursing Services (St. Louis, MO) New Website”: Bronze Award - http://www.compassionstl.com

“Responsive Home Health 2017 Calendar”: Merit Award

“We were delighted to take part in the Mature Media Awards Program this year, and we are honored to earn these awards,” says Amy Selle, Managing Director of corecubed, "It is a privilege to help care providers communicate their much-needed services to their communities."

The entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from across the United States for overall excellence of design, content, creativity and relevance to the senior market.

About corecubed:

corecubed is a full-service home care marketing firm specializing in helping in-home care agencies grow with innovative, industry-specific, integrated home care marketing and sales strategies and solutions. Our team members are located around the United States and have extensive experience and expertise working in home care sales and marketing. Further information can be found at http://www.corecubed.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/corecubed, Twitter at twitter.com/corecubed, or by calling 800-370-6580.

About the National Mature Media Awards:

The National Mature Media Awards, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center (SM), a national clearinghouse for the senior market, is the largest program of its kind. The awards were created to annually recognize the best materials produced for those who are 50 and older, the nation’s fastest-growing population group. Winners are selected by a distinguished panel of judges from across the United States, which represent years of expertise working in the mature market. For more information, visit http://seniorawards.com/2017winners/.