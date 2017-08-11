Code 3 Announces Licensing Agreement with Vital Vio

Code 3® a leader in engineering and manufacturing of innovative emergency lighting and warning products used in emergency response vehicles, today announced a licensing agreement with Vital Vio, Inc., developer of an innovative, continuous White Light Disinfection™ technology designed to safely and constantly kill germs on indoor surfaces.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Vital Vio to bring this groundbreaking technology to the emergency response market,” said Bryan Lohbeck, product manager, ECCO Safety Group (ESG), parent company of Code 3. “The introduction of Vital Vio technology into the emergency vehicle marketplace will give our customers the opportunity to provide emergency responders with a healthier, safer work environment.”

Interior lights incorporating Vital Vio technology multi-task to provide both illumination and disinfection, and act in concert with traditional intermittent cleaning to kill bacteria and other harmful organisms. Vital Vio’s proprietary technology uses a precisely tuned broadband spectrum of visible light, designed to target molecules that are only in germs and not in humans or animals. Unlike in the use of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems where human exposure is restricted, VioSafe™ White Light Disinfection™ technology is suitable for continuous human exposure.

Research has shown that Vital Vio’s VioSafe™ White Light Disinfection™ technology continuously reduces bacteria on high touch surfaces in interior environments, including in a medical trauma room. Information about this research can be found here: https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article/doi/10.1093/ofid/ofw172.132/2635977/Utilizing-Passive-Light-Emitting-Diode

“Germs pose a constant and costly threat to first responders and their patients being transported in ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Code 3’s decision to integrate Vital Vio’s unique disinfection LED technology into its overhead lighting and illumination products designed for emergency vehicles offers an important new layer of infection protection for those whose lives are on the line every day,” said Vital Vio CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Costello.

With this new licensing agreement, Code 3 is exploring integrating the VioSafe™ continuous White Light Disinfection™ technology into all of its emergency vehicle compartment lighting and interior commercial vehicle lighting, including those developed by its sister company, ECCO®. This includes its interior lighting products designed for non-emergency commercial vehicles such as refuse haulers, school buses, fleet vehicles, and more.

About Code 3

Established in 1974, Code 3 Inc. designs and manufactures a complete line of emergency lighting and warning products for police, fire, emergency response, utility and industrial applications in Saint Louis, MO. Code 3 Inc. is a member of ESG.

About Vital Vio, Inc.

Vital Vio is a health care solutions company that has reinvented disinfection, providing facilities managers and home-owners new tools to continuously kill germs indoors with the flip of a light switch. The company’s VioSafe™ White Light Disinfection™ technology is suitable for continuous human exposure. Used in combination with traditional intermittent cleaning in hospitals, homes, public spaces, and workplaces, Vital Vio’s technology multi-tasks to safely, effectively, and continuously kill bacteria and other harmful organisms on indoor surfaces, while also illuminating the room. Vital Vio has been awarded several U.S. Patents for its innovative technologies and products, with numerous more patents pending. Research has shown that the company’s LED’s and other product offerings dramatically reduce contamination and infection risk for its customers. More information at http://www.vitalvio.com

Media Contact via: Media(at)vitalvio(dot)com