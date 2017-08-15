Lofta launches e-commerce site dedicated to the ResMed AirMini™ "The AirMini is an amazing product and a total game changer for those of us who travel with a CPAP device"

Lofta, the San Diego-based company specializing in a revolutionary approach to the screening, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep apnea, announced today the launch of a new e-commerce website, http://www.buyminicpap.com, devoted exclusively to the ResMed AirMini™. ResMed, the company that developed the first CPAP machine nearly 30 years ago, created the AirMini™ travel CPAP device as a portable solution for treating sleep apnea on the go.

As seen on the Lofta online retail site, the AirMini device weighs eleven ounces and can easily slip into a purse, a carry-on bag, or an airplane seatback pocket, but packs the same technology and features found in popular full-size models from ResMed. The AirMini™ also includes innovative HumidX™ waterless humidification, eliminating the need for travelers to pack distilled water.* An optional smartphone app offers additional settings and controls.

“The AirMini is an amazing product and a total game changer for those of us who travel with a CPAP device,” says Jay Levitt, founder of Lofta. “While other companies have launched their own version of a travel CPAP device, I have not found them compelling. ResMed quite simply hit the ball out of the park with the AirMini, so we decided to create an e-commerce experince dedicated to the product.”

The elevated e-commerce experience includes à la carte purchasing of the travel CPAP device and compatible full-face, nasal, and nasal pillows masks, as well as options for complete bundles, tailored for those who want a quick, easy way to get started. Lofta clients also receive unlimited access to the Lofta support team through the site’s online chat or by phone at 1-800-AIR-MINI.

“Lofta grew out of my own experience with sleep apnea and a process I found to be unnecessarily complicated,” explains Jay. “We wanted to help others find an easier way. The AirMini represents a much-needed advancement in the sleep therapy space and it enhances our ability as a company to deliver innovative solutions to our clients—things like greater convenience, portability, and thoughtful technology.”

It’s estimated that one in five adults in the US have sleep apnea and that 75% of those with the most serious cases are completely unaware they have it. “The failure rate of the existing diagnosis and treatment path is alarming,” says Jennifer Levitt, chief strategy officer for Lofta. “We’re creating a new paradigm for consumers in the sleep wellness space,” she explains. “As part of our commitment to high-touch service and simplicity, our http://www.buyminicpap.com site offers a great value proposition for those who want a hassle-free way to buy the AirMini device. Our 30-day satisfaction guarantee, free shipping, unlimited product support, and 12-month 0% APR financing offers for qualified customers will firmly establish Lofta as the premier source for the AirMini.”

Lofta is currently the only company offering a 30-day risk free trial period for the ResMed AirMini™ . Customers who purchase the AirMini from Lofta can use the product for a full 30-days and if not completely satisfied return their purchase for a full refund. When combined with the zero interest 12-month payment program, which does not require any payments for the initial 30-days, Lofta customers truly do receive a no risk 30-day trial of the AirMini™.

In addition to launching a full online retail site, Lofta is offering early access to the company’s “Complete Path” for sleep therapy. This streamlined concierge-style service is revolutionary, in that it easily and efficiently moves sleep apnea sufferers through the necessary steps to better sleep health—all from the convenience of their own home. “The Lofta experience is novel,” explains Jennifer, “in that it not only delivers a comprehensive path from initial engagement, screening, and diagnosis, through to treatment, but it does it all, with full support from the company.”

Learn more about how Lofta is revolutionizing the sleep therapy industry.

*Waterless humidification is available with the AirFit™ N20 and AirFit P10 for AirMini setup packs only.

