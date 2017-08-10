Kanto Adds Bamboo Cabinets to Their Selection of Powered Speakers

Kanto Bamboo YU4 Powered Speakers Combined with the power and connectivity of YU4 and YU6, listeners get the best of both worlds – style and performance.”

Following the success of their bamboo desktop speakers, Kanto has announced the popular cabinet option will soon be included with their recently launched YU4 and YU6 powered speakers.

“Our bamboo speakers have always caught people’s attention.” says Brett Smalley, marketing manager. “They really do add elegance to a room. Combined with the power and connectivity of YU4 and YU6, listeners get the best of both worlds – style and performance.”

Available early August, the bamboo cabinets will round out an already impressive selection of colors and finishes.

