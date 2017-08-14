Senturus Releases Analytics Connector v2 for Tableau

Securely retrieve data from Cognos & MicroStrategy and bring into Tableau The Senturus Connector easily and instantaneously gets us better time utilization for our analysts. It’s a massive savings.

Senturus, a nationwide BI consulting firm, recently released the second version of its popular Analytics Connector, which allows Tableau to connect directly to data in enterprise BI platforms. The new version adds support for MicroStrategy in addition to Cognos and includes enhanced functionality and admin functions.

Organizations have significant investments in enterprise BI platforms like Cognos and MicroStrategy, which serve as strongholds of secure, governed data. But because Tableau does not connect to these platforms, Tableau users are forced to bypass them as data sources. Instead, they are spending significant time remodeling the data, and in the process they are potentially compromising data integrity and security.

In the market for more than a year, the Analytics Connector solves these issues. Clients are reporting up to a 150% return on investment.

“The Senturus Connector easily and instantaneously gets us better time utilization for our analysts. It’s a massive savings,” said Steve Kiser, Senior Manager Financial Systems, Ixia.

The Analytics Connector uses the ODBC layer in Cognos and MicroStrategy to tie into Tableau, authenticating and restricting access to data by user login. A straightforward interface let users simply drag and drop data right into Tableau. The results are significant returns in terms of time savings, data security and faster, more accurate reporting – benefits both IT and business uses can appreciate.

“We were continually coming across clients who were feeling caught between their self-service and enterprise BI platforms,” said Greg Herrera, Senturus president and co-founder. “By bridging Tableau to Cognos and MicroStrategy we’ve given organizations a simple, cost-effective way to provide Tableau users secure access to the same ‘single version of the truth’ in which the enterprise has already invested.”

About Senturus

Founded in 2001, Senturus is a nationwide consulting firm focused exclusively on business analytics. We design and implement systems that provide organizations with reliable data across business units so they can quickly get strategic insights. Senturus offers a robust suite of services from system architecture and roadmaps to BI tool assessments and training on Cognos, Tableau, Microsoft and TM1. A tool agnostic team of world-class business and technical experts, we bridge the gap between business and IT. Senturus has helped over 1000 clients in a wide range of industries to achieve self-service analysis, agile reporting and timely data that result from well-designed business analytics. To learn more about Senturus, visit http://www.senturus.com.