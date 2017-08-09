Tim Gullicksen Named to Leading 100 List

Zephyr Real Estate agent Tim Gullicksen is part of an elite group, The Leading 100 List, a ranking of top-producing Bay Area Realtors by dollar volume. This list is compiled by The Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Real Trends Annual Research Report, and San Francisco Magazine.

The Leading 100 awardees were honored at The Luxury Marketing Council’s Annual Real Estate Boot Camp Thursday, Aug. 3. More than 300 peers, colleagues and affiliates were on hand to celebrate the accomplishments of The Leading 100. The recipients will be featured in the September issue of San Francisco Magazine.Gullicksen is an award-winning agent and long-term top producer at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. He may be reached through his website at http://www.gullicksengroup.com or by phone at 415-370-5277.

“Tim is dedicated to his clients and regularly receives rave reviews,” commented Michael Barnacle, sales manager at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. “His clients always come first, and he is committed to exemplary service.”

Data used to compile the list was provided by a number of sources, including the Real Trends organization and management of Bay Area brokerages. The Leading 100 list was compiled with complete impartiality and with no thought or regard for person or brokerage. In addition, The Leading 100 list requires no financial commitment or nomination fee, and all honorees are notified simultaneously by email. Gullicksen’s sales volume for the 2016 calendar year was more than $70 million.

“We congratulate all our honorees and want to communicate that achievement to the community, industry peers and the clients who rely so heavily upon their valued service,” commented Alf Nucifora, chair of The Luxury Marketing Council.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.gullicksengroup.com/.