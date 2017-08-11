“Nothing excites me more than partnering with and supporting other Cleveland-based companies, especially when they’re all about the animals.” said Murray.

Embrace Pet Insurance is turning heads with the launch of a new mobile-friendly, pet parent-focused website (https://www.embracepetinsurance.com).

With concept and design by Cleveland-based Marcus Thomas LLC and photography by Peanut Butter Dogs creator Greg Murray, the site strives to personify the pet-pet parent connection that compels us to go above and beyond for our furry family.

Embrace Pet Insurance protects cats and dogs across the U.S. with nose-to-tail pet health insurance coverage, but is proud of its Cleveland roots. So, when the opportunity presented itself to work with internationally-known advertising agency Marcus Thomas, the path forward was clear.

“At Marcus Thomas, our dogs come to work with us every day, so we brought a lot of personal knowledge and inspiration to the subject,” said King Hill, senior vice president/digital strategist. “It was a passion project for us, presenting the Embrace story and explaining the benefits of pet insurance to other pet lovers like ourselves.”

But what really brings the site to life are the stunning photos created by Lakewood-based pet photographer, Greg Murray. Previous iterations of the Embrace site have featured photographs of Embrace-protected pets from across the country (photoshoot locations included Los Angeles, Seattle, and Sarasota). This time the Embrace team looked a little closer to home, with Murray capturing the wagging tails and perky ears of Embraced cats and dogs across Northeast Ohio.

“Nothing excites me more than partnering with and supporting other Cleveland-based companies, especially when they’re all about the animals,” said Murray. “We have each other’s back in this city and it shows.”

The new site’s inviting, eye-catching design is simple to navigate and optimized for mobile visitors – which are currently more than half of Embrace’s traffic. With that number only expected to rise in the coming years, Embrace is working to meet its audience where they are, with a mobile experience that allows visitors to move seamlessly through the site.

“Embrace has always been focused on supporting the bond between pets and pet parents. The new website amplifies that message, creating a synergy between who we are as a brand and our digital presence,” shared Embrace’s President Chris Hagesfeld.

A six-time Northcoast 99 winner and three-time winner of The Plain Dealer’s Top Workplaces, Embrace Pet Insurance is a Cleveland company that takes pride in creating a corporate culture that goes above and beyond for employees, pet parents, and partners. Embrace celebrated its 10th anniversary in October 2016 and insured its 100,000th pet in June 2017.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance is an Ohio-based pet health insurance provider, offering comprehensive, personalized insurance products for dogs and cats across the United States. Embrace is consistently ranked as one of the highest-rated U.S. pet insurance companies and is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. Embrace is the only company to offer a diminishing deductible feature, the Healthy Pet Deductible, and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country.

About the North American Pet Health Insurance Association

Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). NAPHIA is comprised of reputable pet health insurance (PHI) organizations from across Canada and the United States. NAPHIA’s membership makes up over 99% of all pet health insurance coverage in effect in North America.

As a coalition, NAPHIA works to advance and grow the PHI industry through proactive research, data sharing, benchmarking initiatives, advocacy efforts, strategic partnerships, resource sharing and the dissemination of information to collaboratively address challenges and opportunities. To learn more, visit http://www.naphia.org.

