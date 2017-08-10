Innotech Products Now Available on StackedNutrition.com

“If you want to look and feel your best, Innotech products are for you,” Friesen said. “We feel confident that by making our products available to a broader audience, our company will continue its rapid growth.”

Innotech Nutrition, a natural health product manufacturing and distribution company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is making its products available to consumers through major online retail platform StackedNutrition.com.

Since 2001, Innotech has developed a presence in the nutritional supplement department. Its revolutionary, all-natural products are available through a variety of platforms, including Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com, and now StackedNutrition.com. Its products are designed for workout enthusiasts who are looking to improve their efficiency and performance.

“We are thrilled to be part of the lineup at StackedNutrition,” said Kelsey Friesen, President of Innotech Nutrition. “For more than fifteen years, we’ve been offering consumers high-quality products to enhance their health in a natural way. Becoming part of the StackedNutrition family is a logical next step as we continue to expand our reach in the American market. We strongly believe people will appreciate the quality of the products we have to offer.”

The family-owned company started small with a protein shake called BodyFlex AM and a heart health product called CardioFlex Q10. Its products have become widely known throughout the industry for their effective, therapeutic effects that support a healthy lifestyle. All Innotech’s non-GMO products contain absolutely zero junk like filler, artificial sweeteners, and sugar with ingredients sourced by the industry’s leading suppliers. The company now manufactures and distributes a wide variety of products and generates millions in sales annually, with its products sold in more than 5,000 health food stores and major retailers.

For example, the company’s, Australian Grass-Fed Whey Protein includes vitamins, minerals and amino acids to maximize performance opportunities. The company calls it the best breakfast, the ideal meal replacement, and the smoothie mix of champions.

Another example is the company’s PowerPlay Sport, the only pre/intra workout collagen support product available on the market. This elite sports drink used for accelerating energy, performance and recovery through five grams of amino acids. Athletes focused on building their cardiovascular health can use the product to achieve their health goals. It comes in three great flavors: grape, orange and cran-blueberry.

For more information about Innotech Nutrition and its products, visit http://www.innotechnutrition.com.