If James Bond met Iron Man they might have come up with uniquely designed carry-ons like those from the creators of CRESTS luggage. CRESTS launched today offering early-bird specials on Kickstarter.

“E-connected suitcases aren't entirely new, with charging, tracking and other gadgets to add connectivity, but we wanted to truly modernize what luggage can be,” said Marc Steeb, CRESTS Co-founder. “We offer touch-sensitive control, an LCD screen, self-weighing, external force measurement, apps and more. Our eye-catching design also incorporates one of the strongest materials available, carbon fiber.”

Why Carbon Fiber? Strength and weight. This wonder material used in F1 cars and planes will not crush, while today's flexible polycarbonate and ABS plastic suitcases do not protect their contents.

“Imagine toiletries leaking everywhere on clothes and your personal possessions, or an expensive camera, fully damaged and never to be put back together again,” Steeb said. “Our CRESTS handmade design withstands more than 330 pounds of pressure. Travelers will appreciate the unique, front-facing clam-shell design. No longer will you have to struggle to dig out a laptop or documents, since those sleeves are right in the front clamshell."

CRESTS’ carbon fiber tube pull handles feature no locks or mechanical parts that often fail, but instead simply slide in and out as full-length poles and rely on engineering and friction to control their movement.

Features include:



LCD screen read-out on the case and an invisible touch sensitive button to control the weighing and lock; GPS tracking and charging capabilities. Two 2.0amp USB ports are connected to a removable 10,000mAH lithium-ion battery.

G-Force sensors offering a new level of security that provides data on what levels of impact the suitcase experienced, so if body or content damage is observed; data is available to prove your point.

A waterproof O-ring seal runs the length of the case.

Alarm system that draws attention to the luggage, incorporates a proximity warning as well as a quiet alarm sent to the smartphone app. If alarm is not disabled by the user it self-locks from the inside. Only the app, the press of a programmable hidden button or a standard TSA key inserted into a hidden waterproof access point can open the case.

“Add in features like temperature and barometric pressure sensors, you have the world's most stylized, high-tech travel case at your fingertips all in a 7.5-pound package,” Steeb said. “So be prepared to be stopped in the airport, not by security - but by other travelers marveling at your CRESTS carry-on case."

For more information and to pre-order at heavily-discounted early bird prices, visit the CRESTS Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About CRESTS

Marc Steeb, the Co-Founder and CEO of CRESTS, was a kid with one Chinese Singaporean parent and the other German; was born in Africa and spent his childhood moving around between Singapore, America, China, Germany, Australia and Thailand – having now spent over 20 years living in Thailand, his home. John Phillips, Co-Founder and CTO, was born in the United Kingdom and spent his formative years at home, before moving to Thailand for a rare opportunity in his 20’s. He hasn’t left and he hasn’t looked back, and his focus has always been on engineering and automotive-based industry.