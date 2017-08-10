The Joyous Quintet “Little Big Shots is packed with pint-sized, big-impact performances and positivity” says Cynopsis Kids editor Cathy Applefeld Olson.

Cynopsis Kids will recognize Little Big Shots, the NBC series hosted by Steve Harvey and produced by Warner Horizon Television, East 112th Street Productions and A Very Good Production, with our inaugural Family Viewing Award. As part of the festivities, attendees will enjoy a performance by The Joyous Quintet, one of the show’s popular acts that has performed at Lincoln Center and on Today.

“Little Big Shots is packed with pint-sized, big-impact performances and positivity,” says Cynopsis Kids editor Cathy Applefeld Olson. “It’s a ratings success story in the competitive arena of content developed to unite generations for a co-viewing experience."

Little Big Shots, along with dozens of category finalists, will be honored on Tuesday, September 19 at the Cynopsis Kids Awards breakfast ceremony. Register for the Breakfast event here. General categories include awards for the year’s best work in apps, online interactive experience, series/specials, advertising campaigns and more. The complete list of finalists and categories can be found here.

For registration questions, contact Cathy Pearson at cathyp(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For advertising, sponsorship information, or to buy an ad in the program, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike@cynopsis.com.

About Cynopsis Media:

Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.

###