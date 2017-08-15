Waggl Welcomes Anton Franckeiss as Head of Consulting

Anton Franckeiss, Head of Consulting and Network Partnerships, Waggl "Anton Franckeiss will help us to establish relationships with network partners who can refer Waggl to their own clients, which will be an important catalyst to our growth in 2017 and beyond," said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl

Waggl, the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action, today announced that it has expanded its leadership bench with the addition of Anton Franckeiss as Head of Consulting. In his new role, Anton will lead a team that delivers advisory and consulting services, and will also support the global expansion of Waggl’s business by establishing and strengthening its network partnerships.

A senior business leader with a doctorate in organizational development and change, Anton brings over twenty-five years of experience in executive coaching, talent management, change management, and organizational development. Previously, Anton served as Director and Senior Executive Level Consultant and Coach at Organizational Leadership Transformation, where he worked with multi-national businesses to realize their goals in talent development and succession. Prior to that, Anton was Senior Vice President of Global Development at MDA Leadership Consulting, where he was responsible for establishing and building strong relationships with CEOs, HR leaders, business partners, GMs and other executives. He previously held similar Director-level positions at Acuity Global Development, YSC Germany, ASK Europe, Blackswan, Ltd, and other prominent consultancies.

“For more than two decades, Anton Franckeiss has helped leading enterprise companies with organizational development, change management, executive coaching and leadership development,” said Michael Papay, Co-founder and CEO, Waggl. “He also has a wealth of experience in global expansion, and will help us to establish relationships with network partners who can refer Waggl to their own clients, which will be an important catalyst to our growth in 2017 and beyond. We are thrilled to welcome Anton to our team.”

Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue. Unlike traditional surveys and polling platforms, Waggl creates a virtual dialogue with participants by asking open-ended questions where favorite responses can be “voted up.” The platform enables fast, frequent, focused dialogue on virtually any topic, and can be used to create a more responsive listening culture within an organization.

Waggl is the most human way for organizations to crowdsource feedback and align on action. Named after the dance that bees do in a hive to transmit important information very quickly, Waggl lives at the intersection of two organizational realities: Companies want an engaged workforce and employees want to know that their opinions count. Waggl goes beyond the traditional survey by offering an extremely easy way to listen to many voices at once within an organization for the purpose of making it better. Waggl’s real-time listening platform creates a transparent, authentic two-way dialogue that gives people a voice, distills insights, and unites organizations through purpose. With a highly seasoned management team and a Board including esteemed executives from Glassdoor, SuccessFactors, and Coupa, Waggl is an innovative industry leader helping companies of all sizes to succeed by building a listening culture. For more information, please visit: http://www.waggl.com/.