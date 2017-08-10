CDS Partners with Brainspace to Enhance Advanced Analytics Portfolio

Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a leading eDiscovery company, has added Brainspace Discovery™, a powerful analytics platform, to its service offering. The addition of Brainspace to CDS’s Relativity® environment provides a new tool for attorneys to manage the growing volumes of unstructured data involved in the discovery process. Combining sophisticated machine learning with intuitive, dynamic data visualization like the Cluster Wheel and Communications Network views, Brainspace helps eDiscovery professionals investigate and assess large document sets quickly and accurately.

“Using Brainspace, CDS has already seen up to 90% reduction of data sets and significant success using the communication network view for investigations,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS. “We are continuously assessing technologies that will help make eDiscovery faster and more cost-effective for our clients. Adding Brainspace to our analytics portfolio means CDS is delivering the industry-leading eDiscovery services our clients expect, driven by cutting edge technology.”

“We are excited to see the ways in which CDS is already using Brainspace in client matters,” said Dave Copps, CEO of Brainspace. “Through partnerships with industry leaders like CDS, we are confident that Brainspace’s advanced analytics platform will continue to play a major role in the evolution of eDiscovery.”

Brainspace Discovery is currently available to all CDS clients.

About Complete Discovery Source

CDS is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, Advisory Services consulting, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned industry experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and SOC 2 Type 2 audited data centers in North America and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is https://www.cdslegal.com/.

About Brainspace

Brainspace Corporation is altering the field of digital investigations through the unique combination of machine learning technology and interactive data visualizations. Our unique solutions utilize our patented Brainspace platform and are leading the industry in text analytics, e-discovery, digital investigations and defense intelligence. Our customers include the Fortune 500, leading consulting firms, legal service providers, and government agencies. Brainspace’s website is located at https://www.brainspace.com/.