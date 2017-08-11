Lessons Learned from Platform (Mezzanine) Installations

When it comes to reaping the benefits of a new work platform (mezzanine), Western Pacific Storage Solutions (wpss.com) knows the key to keeping Murphy’s Law at bay - good planning and anticipation. But, for many platform (mezzanine) projects, lessons have been learned the hard way. From design integration and contingency time to Life Safety and OSHAC considerations, having a comprehensive plan will alleviate costly mistakes--so goes the introduction to a new seminar unveiled this month for the Material Handling market.

The Western Pacific Storage Solutions team is offering product training and industry insight in the form of convenient 15-minute learning experiences given via video conference. The current course will cover items like the following:

When a large material handling system is planned for and then implemented as part of a new construction effort, everyone involved can thank their lucky stars. This can be labeled a “best case” scenario, with ample time for planning and installation. More often than not, a client needs to integrate a new material handling system within an existing structure already in full operation.

Two common mistakes that can lead to “worst-case” scenarios when installing an add-on platform (mezzanine) are:

1. Putting the cart before the horse: Insufficient planning regarding how construction can impact daily operations can be costly.

2. Underestimating existing building constraints: Having the right team to help you plan work-arounds is critical.

Anyone in warehousing, distribution center planning or manufacturing is invited to call Western Pacific Storage Solutions, ask for Val at 800-732-9777 to schedule these no-charge seminars provided via video conference. To summarize, insufficient planning and an unseasoned platform (mezzanine) installation crew can cause unnecessarily high project costs, delays and risk. Material handling problem solvers can steer the project around these pitfalls, but counting the bullets you managed to dodge is not the best gauge for project success. Training like this is critical to everyone in the industry. According to one engineer, “Figure out all the worst case and “what if” scenarios ahead of time, and plan accordingly.

Over the past twenty years, Western Pacific Storage Solutions has been serving the smartest links in the supply chain. They have experienced steady growth as a trusted supplier of industrial shelving and work platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations. The company’s national operations in California, Texas, and Kentucky, include manufacturing plants, and three well-stocked distribution centers.

