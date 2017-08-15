If you’re not happy after reading and talking about this book, “you’ve got serious problems” says Coulon.

Woodward Dream Cruise, New Book "Happy Speech Plus" by Troy Coulon

The one metaphor in Troy Coulon's new book "Happy Speech Plus" is the desalination plant that now filters water from the sea; and pumps it into every home in Santa Barbara.

Is Free Speech under the gun? Is “protected expression” always destroyed by a cannon?

Troy Coulon pens yet another book that covers pure speech, symbolic speech, speech plus, fake speech and counter speech. It also encompasses behavior, conduct and speech from a very unique point of view.

With events taking place that seem to undermine freedom of expression, this new "Happy Speech Plus" book by Troy Coulon is timely, current and delivered on time.

Each year, two million people travel to Detroit for the largest one day event in the world. Troy Coulon finally pens sixth book, Happy Speech Plus. Here is a tribute to the Woodward Dream Cruise.

As an author, Coulon first brought you "Love Letters." Then, he published two books on Dreams: “Therapeutic Metaphors and The Osirian Realm: The Secret Book Of Orion.” The first book on dreams is a collection of short stories that turn a negative emotion into a positive one. The second book on dream time is a collection of literary tomes.

