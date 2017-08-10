A more agile, efficient demand-side platform We are bringing on new, more strategic data points for our advertisers to decision on."

RTBiQ, a cross-device, cross-format demand-side platform, announced this week its partnership with the data-driven audience optimization solutions curated by Alliant, paving the way to unique sources of predictive data and insights into consumer behaviors for advertisers.

“By partnering with Alliant, we are bringing on new, more strategic data points for our advertisers to decision on,” said RTBiQ CEO Richard Lowden. “This insight into consumer behavior delivers accurate audiences, so advertisers can target their most profitable prospects.

Alliant’s unique audience database segments span social, auto, demographic, lifestyle and homeownership to provide data-enriched target audiences, giving RTBiQ’s advertisers the ability to harness the power of detailed purchase behaviors to create more carefully defined custom audiences.

“Audiences are continuing to shift towards mobile and other connected devices” said Donna Hamilton, Alliant’s SVP of Products & Partnerships. “We’re excited to partner with RTBiQ’s mobile-first platform to provide their advertisers with quality audiences and reliable data designed to build audiences.”

About RTBiQ:

Headquartered in San Francisco, RTBiQ empowers brands, agencies and advocacy groups with advanced digital advertising solutions driven by in-depth audience data and attribution modeling, allowing for optimization of high-value impressions and online and offline consumer events. RTBiQ’s proprietary platform enables custom KPIs and opportunities for media buyers and advertisers to optimize across devices and formats, including digital audio, native, video and display. Learn more at https://www.rtbiq.com.

About Alliant:

Alliant provides marketers with access to a unique source of predictive data, powerful data science, and strategic insight into consumer behaviors. Our database includes detailed behavior across 10 billion purchases and more than 270 million U.S. consumers. By utilizing actual multichannel transactional data, Alliant’s digital audiences connect brands with responsive consumers across devices and platforms, driving results for both branding and direct response campaigns. For more information, visit: http://alliantinsight.com