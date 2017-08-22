Console & Hollawell Announces Winner of Annual Legal Scholarship

Brewster credits her father for encouraging her to do more than survive the challenging environment of South Chicago’s poverty and gun violence. He told her to strive to change the world. She took that message to heart.

The law firm of Console & Hollawell, known throughout the area as MyInjuryAttorney, is pleased to announce the 2017 winner of its annual legal scholarship. Emily Rae Brewster of Matteson, Illinois, was named the winner of the $1,000 award on August 2, 2017.

Brewster, 24 years of age, is currently pursuing her Juris Doctor degree at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. The aspiring lawyer is also a world traveler, having studied in locations like Australia, the United Kingdom, and Japan and learned numerous languages. Brewster credits her father for encouraging her to do more than survive the challenging environment of South Chicago’s poverty and gun violence. He told her to strive to change the world. She took that message to heart and plans to use her legal education to give back to the poverty-stricken community as a social advocate as well as a lawyer.

Console & Hollawell has sponsored this annual legal scholarship since 2013 to help aspiring lawyers and leaders afford the cost of a legal education. The upcoming 2018 Legal Scholarship will be open to any student who is a United States citizen, has a current or most recent GPA of 3.0 or higher, and is pursuing a law-related degree. Students pursuing a Juris Doctor degree or majoring in paralegal studies, legal assisting, or pre-law are encouraged to apply, as are high school seniors intending to begin the education needed to earn a law degree.

About Console & Hollawell P.C. – The law firm of Console & Hollawell, known throughout the region as MyInjuryAttorney, has helped accident victims across New Jersey and Pennsylvania get the compensation they deserve since 1994. Console & Hollawell handles personal injury claims of all kinds, including auto accidents, slip and falls, dog bites and medical malpractice cases. Law firm partner Richard J. Hollawell’s work in groundbreaking opioid over-prescribing cases has won the firm regional and national recognition and news coverage. Console & Hollawell has a 97 percent success rate getting clients the money they deserve and a 20+ year history of helping thousands of accident victims recover tens of millions of dollars.