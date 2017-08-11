Constellation Research's recognition of this continually evolving market segment shows that now is the best time to embrace the right technology to tackle this universal business challenge. -John Keith, Lucid Meetings CEO

Lucid Meetings today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Meeting Management Tools in Q3 2017. To remain competitive in the continually evolving business environment, organizations must implement technologies that not only complement existing strategies but also support radical transformation of business models. The technology vendors included on the Constellation ShortList provide the key functionality and requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Every group, from the small project team to the corporate board, holds meetings to make critical business decisions, check progress, discuss issues, and build consensus. Successful business leaders know they must leverage these meetings in order to achieve optimal results.

As an established leader in the meeting management market, the Lucid Meetings platform is designed to support professional preparation, a collaborative in-meeting experience, and effortless follow-through on outcomes.

"We’re thrilled to have been chosen for the third time in a row for Constellation’s ShortList as a ‘solution to know’," says John Keith, CEO of Lucid Meetings. "Constellation's recognition of this continually evolving market segment shows that now is the best time to embrace the right technology to tackle this universal business challenge."

"The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital business models to achieve digital transformation success," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList, researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the right technologies to build successful and competitive programs."

Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

For more information, visit http://www.lucidmeetings.com.

About Lucid Meetings

Lucid Meetings helps groups pursue their goals through online meetings that are more productive, more efficient, and more rewarding. We combine collaboration and web conferencing software for a complete meeting management system to support professional meeting preparation, a collaborative in-meeting experience, and effortless follow-through on meeting results. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.lucidmeetings.com.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation’s analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal – deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit http://www.ConstellationR.com

