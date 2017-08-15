Robert Fiore, President All-In-One Social Media Solution for Financial Services

SocialFinServ LLC, has selected Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, to deliver social media solutions specific to financial service businesses.

Robert Fiore, former CEO of Private Client Resources, a leading wealth aggregation and reporting company, founded SocialFinServ to deliver on the Three C’s of social media outreach: Content, Compliance, and Collaboration. It’s an all-in-one solution that provides customized, compliant content to engage clients, and easy-to-use tools to manage outreach, compliance and ROI measurement. The solution can be fully implemented in less than 30 days.

Fiore states, “Hootsuite is the backbone of our solution. With over 15 million users worldwide, it’s the most battle-tested social media management platform in the business with market-leading security and compliance capabilities.” Hootsuite’s platform makes it possible to manage social media effectively across an enterprise. It incorporates employee advocates and advisors into the social media process and enables a company to engage more effectively with clients and prospects.

According to Amy McIlwain, Global Industry Principal for Financial Services at Hootsuite, "Solution providers, like SocialFinServ, are a great resource for an industry that requires strict compliance with all social communications. By leveraging Hootsuite, SocialFinServ brings a comprehensive solution to their clients."

A majority of businesses use social media to engage with current or potential clients to build brand awareness and grow revenue. But financial service firms have lagged behind other industries due to regulations by the SEC and FINRA. Fiore explains, “Regulatory compliance creates challenges for financial service firms, requiring a large investment of time and money. To have a successful and sustainable social media solution, a firm needs to have answers for what I refer to as the Three C’s: Content, Compliance, and Collaboration. This is a problem I wanted to solve, and the reason I founded SocialFinServ.”

The Three C’s are of utmost importance to financial service firms considering implementing social media. The first C, Content, is how a firm connects its brand to its audience. It must be authentic and engaging to be effective. The second C, Compliance, is an absolute necessity for a firm to be lawful and remain in business. Automation is required to operate compliance efficiently and to remove the risks. The final C, Collaboration, refers to the technology used to run a social media program smoothly and productively across an enterprise of employees and partners and to achieve amiable ROI.

“It’s a daring undertaking for any financial firm developing a social media program, and because of that, most firms are avoiding it,” says Fiore. “Advisory firms don’t have to forgo having a social media program because now a better solution is available.” SocialFinServ gives financial advisors what they want: engagement with their clients and prospects without the investment costs and risks.

SocialFinServ’s solution is exclusively for financial services. It delivers high-quality engagement with content focused on prospects and clients. Custom content that reinforces a firm’s brand is created for every client, every month, and it’s fully compliant. To get started, a firm needs to select one of the monthly social media packages with the desired level of client and prospect engagement they are seeking. Then SocialFinServ goes to work so their clients have the best practices social media program running within 30 days. It’s an automated solution with full technology infrastructure and tools.

