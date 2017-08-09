Former U.S. Representative J. Randy Forbes has joined the Government Law & Policy Practice’s Federal team in the Washington, D.C. office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP as a Senior Director.

“Randy is universally respected across both sides of the aisle and various branches of government, particularly in the areas of national security, defense, foreign affairs, and technology. His collaborative, bipartisan style is reflective of our Federal Government Law & Policy team’s approach to client service. We know that from a wide range of groups and organizations – including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP, the National Taxpayers Union, and the American Farm Bureau Federation – which have recognized his work in Congress as focused on independent results, problem solving, and on bipartisan solutions,” said Shareholder Andrew Zausner, Chair of the firm’s Washington, D.C. Government Law & Policy Practice, and practice Senior Director Diane J. Blagman, jointly.

Forbes, who was one of the most published members of Congress, served as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s 4th District from 2001 to 2017. He was a member of the Virginia Senate from 1998 to 2001 and began his political career in the Virginia House of Delegates, serving from 1990 to 1998. Forbes also served as Republican Party chairman for Virginia from 1996 to 2001.

“Randy will be a key player on the Washington-D.C.-based team that represents major corporations and governmental entities before the U.S. Congress and the Executive Branch on a daily basis. Randy not only has the experience, but the bi-partisan respect and relationships in government and the private sector that are so important in addressing issues that may affect our clients,” said Laura Metcoff Klaus and Robert Mangas, who serve as Co-Managing Shareholders of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, in a joint statement.

“I am excited to join Greenberg Traurig’s well-respected team and work with clients across a broad spectrum of industries,” Forbes said. “The team and the firm are a great fit for this next phase of my career. Greenberg Traurig’s Federal Government Law & Policy Practice is different in that this is not just a Washington, D.C. firm. The ability to work hand-in-hand with the firm’s 38 offices can translate into opportunities and expanded services for clients.”

In Congress, Forbes served as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces of the House Committee on Armed Services, the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Readiness, and a member of the Science Committee. He also served on the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet of the House Judiciary Committee, the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security, as well as the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness. In addition, Forbes served as Chairman of the China Caucus and was the founder and Chairman of the Modeling and Simulation Caucus.

Forbes is one of only a handful of individuals to ever receive the highest civilian award from both the United Stated Army and the United States Navy for service to the national defense of the country. Outside of public office, Forbes is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the U.S. Naval War College and Regent College.

He graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1974 as Valedictorian. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1977. Forbes worked in private practice for Kaufman & Canoles PC from 1997 to 2001. Forbes is not currently engaged in the practice of law.

